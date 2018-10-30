Third quarter revenue of $536.9 million; $511.9 million excluding effects of revenue recognition rules (ASC 606)

Third quarter net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $374.6 million after $204.1 million primarily non-cash loss on early retirement of debt and $107.9 million primarily non-cash provision for income taxes

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $416.3 million or 78 percent of revenue; $390.0 million or 76 percent of revenue excluding effects of ASC 606

September 30, 2018 contracted backlog of $8.4 billion, or $7.3 billion excluding the effects of ASC 606

2018 guidance maintained, with the exception of a reduction in our guidance for 2018 Capital Expenditures

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Intelsat reported total revenue of $536.9 million and net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $374.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

In the first quarter of 2018, we adopted the provisions of the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). As a result of the adoption of ASC 606, total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 reflects $25.1 million primarily related to the significant financing component identified in our customer contracts.

Total revenue excluding the effects of ASC 606 was $511.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Intelsat reported EBITDA1, or earnings before net interest, gain on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and depreciation and amortization, of $411.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $416.3 million, or 78 percent of revenue, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Total Adjusted EBITDA excluding the effects of ASC 606 was $390.0 million, or 76 percent of revenue, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Free cash flow used in operations1 was $15.7 million.

Intelsat's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Spengler, said, "During the third quarter, Intelsat made important progress on its operational and financial goals. Our stable financial results reflect a continuation of recent trends. Operationally, a major milestone was the successful launch of Horizons 3e, completing the global footprint of our high-throughput satellite fleet. The Intelsat EpicNG fleet powers new services in wireless network extensions, in-flight passenger broadband connectivity, broadband services for maritime fleets and high definition video from small aeronautical surveillance platforms. In the past weeks, we introduced the Intelsat FlexExecSM managed service for the business jet segment, complementing our previously announced government and maritime managed service platforms that leverage the Intelsat EpicNG network.

"Further, since July 1 we completed $4.2 billion in capital markets transactions, achieving an improved maturity profile for our capital structure. This, combined with our operational progress, allows us to advance our business goals."

Spengler concluded, "The Comment Phase of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission C-band proceeding ended yesterday, a major milestone as we continue to advance our proposal. The formation of the C-Band Alliance, announced earlier this month, demonstrates that the continental U.S. C-band satellite operators are in full agreement on the technical and operational steps necessary to clear 200 MHz of spectrum over the course of the next 18 to 36 months. We will continue to advocate for our breakthrough, market-based approach that is the best path to protecting incumbents while repurposing spectrum that will accelerate 5G deployment and innovation in the U.S."

Third Quarter 2018 Business Highlights

Intelsat provides critical communications infrastructure to customers in the network services, media and government sectors. Our customers use our services for broadband connectivity to deliver fixed and mobile telecommunications, enterprise, video distribution and fixed and mobile government applications. For additional details regarding the performance of our customer sets, see our Quarterly Commentary.

Network Services

Network services revenue was $199.0 million (or 37 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of 6 percent compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. There was an immaterial effect from ASC 606 on our network services revenue.

Media

Media revenue was $233.1 million (or 44 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, media revenue was $216.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of 9 percent compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017, a period which benefitted from $13.5 million in revenue related to the partial termination of a contract.

Government

Government revenue was $98.4 million (or 18 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 16 percent compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, government revenue was $90.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 7 percent compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Average Fill Rate

Intelsat's average fill rate on our approximately 1,825 36 MHz station-kept wide-beam transponders was 79 percent at September 30, 2018, compared to 80 percent as of June 30, 2018. In addition, at September 30, 2018 our fleet included approximately 1,150 36 MHz units of high-throughput Intelsat EpicNG capacity, stable as compared to June 30, 2018.

Satellite Launches

Intelsat successfully launched two satellites on September 25, 2018. Intelsat 38, a satellite jointly built with Azerbaijan's commercial satellite operator, Azercosmos, will provide media and broadband services in Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and Asia. The Horizons 3e satellite, Intelsat's joint venture satellite with Japan's leading satellite operator, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, completes the initial buildout of the Intelsat EpicNG global high-throughput network, providing service coverage in the Asia-Pacific region. Both satellites are expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2019.

Contracted Backlog

At September 30, 2018, Intelsat's contracted backlog, representing expected future revenue under existing contracts with customers, was $8.4 billion, including approximately $1.1 billion attributable to ASC 606. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, contracted backlog was $7.3 billion, as compared to $7.5 billion at June 30, 2018.

Capital Markets Activities

In August 2018, our subsidiary, Intelsat Connect Finance S.A. ("ICF"), completed an offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 9.5% Senior Notes due 2023, which are guaranteed by our subsidiaries, Intelsat Envision Holdings LLC ("Intelsat Envision") and Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. ("Intelsat Luxembourg"). ICF used the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase or redeem all $731.9 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of ICF's 12.5% Senior Notes due 2022, to repurchase approximately $448.9 million aggregate principal amount of our subsidiary, Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.'s ("Intelsat Jackson"), 7.25% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Jackson Notes") and $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of other unsecured notes of Intelsat Jackson, and to pay related fees and expenses.

Also in August 2018, ICF and Intelsat Envision completed debt exchanges receiving new notes issued by Intelsat Luxembourg, that mature in August 2026 and have an interest rate of 13.5%, in exchange for $1.58 billion aggregate principal amount of Intelsat Luxembourg's 7.75% Senior Notes due 2021 that were previously held by ICF and Intelsat Envision.

In September 2018, Intelsat Jackson completed an offering of $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 8.5% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Jackson Senior Unsecured Notes"). The notes are guaranteed by certain subsidiary and parent entities of Intelsat Jackson. The net proceeds from the offering were used to repurchase through a tender offer and redeem all the $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of 2020 Jackson Notes, to repurchase and redeem approximately $441.3 million aggregate principal amount of Intelsat Jackson's 7.5% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Jackson Notes") in September 2018 and October 2018, and to pay related fees and expenses.

In October 2018, Intelsat Jackson completed an add-on offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 2024 Jackson Senior Unsecured Notes. The net proceeds from the add-on offering, together with cash on hand, were used to repurchase and redeem all the remaining approximately $708.7 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of 2021 Jackson Notes, and to pay related fees and expenses.

Internal Tax Reorganization

In July 2018, we implemented a series of internal transactions and related steps that reorganized the ownership of certain of our assets among our subsidiaries in order to enhance our ability to efficiently transact business (the "2018 Reorganization"). These transactions are fully accounted for in the three months ended September 30, 2018, the cumulative effect of which are reflected in the $107.9 million non-cash provision for income taxes.

C-band Proceeding at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission ("FCC")

On October 29, 2018, Intelsat submitted three comment filings in response to the Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) issued by the FCC, GN Docket No. 18-122. The filings detail our position with respect to FCC questions regarding proposals to repurpose certain C-band spectrum. For additional details regarding our October 29, 2018 FCC comment filings, see our Quarterly Commentary.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

On-Network revenues generally include revenue from any services delivered via our satellite and ground network. Off-Network and Other Revenues generally include revenue from transponder services, mobile satellite services ("MSS") and other satellite-based transmission services using capacity procured from other operators, often in frequencies not available on our network. Off-Network and Other revenues also include revenue from consulting and other services and sales of customer premises equipment.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 decreased by $1.8 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. Excluding the impact of ASC 606 adjustments, total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 decreased by $26.9 million, or 5 percent, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. By service type, our revenues increased or decreased due to the following:

Total On-Network Revenues decreased by $6.1 million to $490.5 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. Excluding the $25.3 million attributable to ASC 606, total on-network revenues declined by $31.4 million, or 6 percent, to $465.1 million due to the following:

Transponder services reported an aggregate increase of $8.6 million, of which $23.7 million is attributable to ASC 606 adjustments. Excluding the impact of ASC 606 adjustments, the resulting decrease of $15.1 million is primarily due to an $8.8 million net decrease in revenue from network services customers and a $5.2 million decrease in revenue from media customers. The decrease in network services revenue was mainly related to declines for wide-beam wireless infrastructure and enterprise services due to non-renewals and service contractions, and fewer collections from cash-basis customers in the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to the prior year period. These declines were partially offset by increases for maritime and aeronautical mobility applications. The decrease in media revenue resulted primarily from $3.1 million in non-renewals and volume reductions from certain customers in the North America region, as well as transfers of services to off-network capacity.

reported an aggregate increase of $8.6 million, of which $23.7 million is attributable to ASC 606 adjustments. Excluding the impact of ASC 606 adjustments, the resulting decrease of $15.1 million is primarily due to an $8.8 million net decrease in revenue from network services customers and a $5.2 million decrease in revenue from media customers. The decrease in network services revenue was mainly related to declines for wide-beam wireless infrastructure and enterprise services due to non-renewals and service contractions, and fewer collections from cash-basis customers in the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to the prior year period. These declines were partially offset by increases for maritime and aeronautical mobility applications. The decrease in media revenue resulted primarily from $3.1 million in non-renewals and volume reductions from certain customers in the North America region, as well as transfers of services to off-network capacity. Managed services revenue of $97.6 million, which includes $1.6 million attributable to ASC 606 adjustments related to the media business, reflects an aggregate decrease of $14.3 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, managed services revenue declined by $15.8 million, primarily due to a decrease of $14.8 million in revenue from media customers which included $13.5 million in advanced payments forfeited and fees related to a partial customer contract termination in the three months ended September 30, 2017 with no comparable amounts in the three months ended September 30, 2018, and a $1.6 million decline in managed media occasional use services. Managed services for network services applications declined by $1.4 million due to point-to-point trunking applications for customers in Europe and Africa which are switching to fiber alternatives. Managed network applications for government customers also decreased by $1.2 million due to pricing reductions. These declines were partially offset by an increase of $1.9 million in revenue from network services customers largely related to mobility applications.

Total Off-Network and Other Revenues reported an aggregate increase of $4.2 million, or an increase of 10 percent, to $46.4 million, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. There were no significant adjustments attributable to ASC 606.

Transponder, MSS and other Off-Network services reported an aggregate increase of $4.1 million, due primarily to an increase in third-party managed services sold to government customers.

reported an aggregate increase of $4.1 million, due primarily to an increase in third-party managed services sold to government customers. Satellite-related services revenue was $8.8 million, representing an aggregate increase of $0.2 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, changes in operating expenses, interest expense, net, and other significant income statement items are described below.

Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) increased by $4.7 million, or 6 percent, to $83.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher costs of third-party capacity for off-network services related to government and media customers, and $1.5 million in higher staff-related expenses.

increased by $4.7 million, or 6 percent, to $83.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher costs of third-party capacity for off-network services related to government and media customers, and $1.5 million in higher staff-related expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $5.3 million, or 11 percent, to $42.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease was mainly due to a decline of $4.1 million in bad debt expense due to improved collections in the Africa and Middle East region, and a $2.7 million decrease in staff-related expenses, primarily associated with lower share-based compensation, partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million in professional fees related to the 2018 Reorganization.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by $5.3 million, or 3 percent, to $173.4 million, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease was primarily related to a number of satellites becoming fully depreciated during the period, offset partially by new satellite and ground segment assets placed into service.

Interest expense, net consists of the interest expense we incur, together with gains and losses on interest rate cap contracts (which reflect the change in their fair value), offset by interest income earned and the amount of interest we capitalize related to assets under construction.

Interest expense, net increased by $37.9 million, or 14 percent, to $299.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in interest expense, net was principally due to an increase of $28.9 million related to the significant financing component identified in customer contracts in accordance with ASC 606. In addition, interest expense, net increased by $7.2 million, primarily driven by our new debt issuances and amendments to our senior secured credit facility with higher interest rates (partially offset by certain debt repurchases in 2017 and 2018), and an increase of $7.6 million from lower capitalized interest primarily resulting from decreased levels of satellites and related assets under construction. The increases were also partially offset by a decrease of $5.3 million corresponding to the increase in fair value of the interest rate cap contracts we entered into in 2017 and hold.

The non-cash portion of total interest expense, net was $37.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, due to the amortization of deferred financing fees, amortization and accretion of discounts and premiums, and interest expense related to the significant financing component identified in customer contracts in accordance with ASC 606, as well as the gain offset from the increase in the fair value of interest rate cap contracts we hold.

Loss on early extinguishment of debt was $204.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, as compared to a loss of $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The loss of $204.1 million consisted of the difference between the carrying value of debt repurchased and the total cash amount paid (including related fees and expenses), together with a write-off of unamortized debt discount or premium, if applicable, and unamortized debt issuance costs.

Other income, net was $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, as compared to other income, net of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease of $1.9 million was primarily related to a $3.6 million increase in foreign currency loss largely related to our business conducted in Brazilian reais

Provision for income taxes increased by $109.1 million to $107.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was principally due to additional tax for our U.S. subsidiaries as a result of the 2018 Reorganization that was implemented in the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds, totaled $13.7 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Net Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share attributable to Intelsat S.A., EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. was $374.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $30.4 million for the same period in 2017.

Net loss per diluted common share attributable to Intelsat S.A. was $2.74 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net loss per diluted common share of $0.26 for the same period in 2017.

EBITDA was $411.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $414.6 million for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $416.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, or 78 percent of revenue, compared to $420.5 million, or 78 percent of revenue, for the same period in 2017. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, Adjusted EBITDA declined by 7 percent to $390.0 million, or 76 percent of revenue, in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. Please see the table below for further detail of the impacts on Adjusted EBITDA as a result of ASC 606.

Free Cash Flow From (Used In) Operations

Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, and free cash flow used in operationswas $15.7 million for the same period. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and other proceeds from satellites from investing activities, less payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest) from investing activities and other payments for satellites from financing activities. Payments for satellites and other property and equipment from investing activities during the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $55.6 million.

Financial Outlook 2018

Intelsat reaffirmed its 2018 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance issued on February 26, 2018.

Intelsat updated capital expenditure guidance for 2018.

Intelsat reaffirmed cash tax guidance for 2018 and beyond.

Revenue: Intelsat forecasts full-year 2018 revenue to be in a range of $2.060 billion to $2.110 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA: Intelsat forecasts Adjusted EBITDA performance for the full-year 2018 to be in a range of $1.560 billion to $1.605 billion.

Capital Expenditures: Intelsat today updates its capital expenditure expectation for 2018.

We expect the following capital expenditure ranges:

2018: $235 million to $255 million;

2019: $325 million to $400 million; and

2020: $300 million to $400 million.

The downward adjustment of our 2018 capital expenditure guidance, as compared to our previous guidance, reflects a delay in 2018 satellite manufacturing contract milestone achievements.

We are committed to our 2018 operating priority to incorporate new innovations in our fleet development program. The new initiatives are planned to allow us to achieve a lower cost-per-bit for our global fleet while also attaining lower overall capital intensity to support operations. Innovations will contribute to commercial flexibility and strong competitive positioning and include:

driving development of commercially-scaled software-definable satellites;

leveraging new manufacturing practices;

use of mission extension vehicles; and

increased use of reusable rocket launchers.

By the conclusion of the 2018-2020 period (the "Guidance Period"), the net number of transponder equivalents is expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of approximately 5 percent, reflecting the net activity of satellites entering and leaving service during the Guidance Period. Capital expenditure incurrence is subject to the timing of achievement of contract, satellite manufacturing, launch and other milestones.

Our capital expenditure guidance includes capitalized interest, which is expected to average approximately $40 million annually over the Guidance Period.

Cash Taxes: We expect cash taxes in 2018 to be approximately $55 million to $65 million. In periods for the foreseeable future, we expect cash taxes to range from $30 million to $40 million annually.

1In this release, financial measures are presented both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-U.S. GAAP basis. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (or "AEBITDA"), free cash flow from (used in) operations and related margins included in this release are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Please see the consolidated financial information below for information reconciling non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Q3 2018 Quarterly Commentary

Intelsat provides a detailed quarterly commentary on the Company's business trends and performance. Please visit www.intelsat.com/investors for management's commentary on the Company's progress against its operational priorities and financial outlook.

Conference Call Information

Intelsat management will hold a public conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018. Access to the live conference call will also be available via the Internet at www.intelsat.com/investors. To participate on the live call, participants should dial +1 844-834-1428 from North America, and +1 920-663-6274 from all other locations. The participant pass code is 1382749.

Participants will have access to a replay of the conference call through November 6, 2018. The replay number for North America is +1 855-859-2056, and for all other locations is +1 404-537-3406. The participant pass code for the replay is 1382749.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

Intelsat Safe Harbor Statement:

Some of the information and statements contained in this earnings release and certain oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Intelsat constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. When used in this earnings release, the words "may," "will," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "outlook," and "continue," and the negative of these terms, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements include: statements regarding our expectation that the launches of our satellites in the future will position us for growth; our plans for satellite launches in the near to mid-term; our guidance regarding our intention to maximize the value of our spectrum rights, including the pursuit of partnerships to optimize new satellite business cases and the exploration of joint use of certain spectrum with the wireless sector in certain geographies; our expectations as to the potential timing of a final U.S. Federal Communications Commission ruling with respect to our C-band joint use proposal; guidance regarding our expectations for our revenue performance and Adjusted EBITDA performance; our capital expenditure guidance over the next several years; our belief that the scale of our fleet can reduce the financial impact of satellite or launch failures and protect against service interruptions; our belief that the diversity of our revenue and customer base allows us to recognize trends across regions and capture new growth opportunities; our expectation that developing differentiated services and investing in new technology will allow us to unlock essential opportunities; our expectations as to the increased number of transponder equivalents on our fleet over the next several years; and our expectations as to the level of our cash tax payments in the future.

The forward-looking statements reflect Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Intelsat's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from historical results or those anticipated or predicted by these forward-looking statements include: risks associated with operating our in-orbit satellites; satellite anomalies, launch failures, satellite launch and construction delays and in-orbit failures or reduced performance; potential changes in the number of companies offering commercial satellite launch services and the number of commercial satellite launch opportunities available in any given time period that could impact our ability to timely schedule future launches and the prices we pay for such launches; our ability to obtain new satellite insurance policies with financially viable insurance carriers on commercially reasonable terms or at all, as well as the ability of our insurance carriers to fulfill their obligations; possible future losses on satellites that are not adequately covered by insurance; U.S. and other government regulation; changes in our contracted backlog or expected contracted backlog for future services; pricing pressure and overcapacity in the markets in which we compete; our ability to access capital markets for debt or equity; the competitive environment in which we operate; customer defaults on their obligations to us; our international operations and other uncertainties associated with doing business internationally; and litigation. Known risks include, among others, the risks described in Intelsat's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the political, economic and legal conditions in the markets we are targeting for communications services or in which we operate and other risks and uncertainties inherent in the telecommunications business in general and the satellite communications business in particular.

Because actual results could differ materially from Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements with caution. Intelsat does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2017 Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2018 Revenue 538,759 536,922 Operating expenses: Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 78,614 83,308 Selling, general and administrative 48,238 42,904 Depreciation and amortization 178,742 173,441 Total operating expenses 305,594 299,653 Income from operations 233,165 237,269 Interest expense, net 261,834 299,777 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4,565 (204,056 Other income, net 2,665 785 Loss before income taxes (30,569 (265,779 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,153 107,863 Net loss (29,416 (373,642 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (996 (989 Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. (30,412 (374,631 Net loss per common share attributable to Intelsat S.A.: Basic (0.26 (2.74 Diluted (0.26 (2.74

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/(LOSS) TO EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2017 Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2018 Net loss (29,416 (373,642 Add (Subtract): Interest expense, net 261,834 299,777 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 4,565 204,056 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,153 107,863 Depreciation and amortization 178,742 173,441 EBITDA 414,572 411,495 Effect of ASC 606 adoption (26,294 EBITDA excluding ASC 606 adoption effect 414,572 385,201 EBITDA Margin 77 77 EBITDA Margin excluding ASC 606 adoption effect 77 75

Note: Intelsat calculates a measure called EBITDA to assess the operating performance of Intelsat S.A. EBITDA consists of earnings before net interest, gain on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and depreciation and amortization. Given our high level of leverage, refinancing activities are a frequent part of our efforts to manage our costs of borrowing. Accordingly, we consider gain on early extinguishment of debt an element of interest expense. EBITDA is a measure commonly used in the Fixed Satellite Services ("FSS") sector, and we present EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We use EBITDA as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe that EBITDA is an operating performance measure, and not a liquidity measure, that provides investors and financial analysts with a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and our EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/(LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2017 Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2018 Net loss (29,416 (373,642 Add (Subtract): Interest expense, net 261,834 299,777 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 4,565 204,056 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,153 107,863 Depreciation and amortization 178,742 173,441 EBITDA 414,572 411,495 Add: Compensation and benefits 4,494 1,766 Non-recurring and other non-cash items 1,385 3,060 Adjusted EBITDA 420,451 416,321 Effect of ASC 606 adoption (26,294 Adjusted EBITDA excluding ASC 606 adoption effect 420,451 390,027 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 78 78 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding ASC 606 adoption effect 78 76

Note: Intelsat calculates a measure called Adjusted EBITDA to assess the operating performance of Intelsat S.A. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA as adjusted to exclude or include certain unusual items, certain other operating expense items and certain other adjustments as described in the table above. Our management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors, lenders and financial analysts regarding our financial condition and results of operations, because it permits clearer comparability of our operating performance between periods. By excluding the potential volatility related to the timing and extent of non-operating activities, our management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful means of evaluating the success of our operating activities. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, together with other appropriate metrics, to set goals for and measure the operating performance of our business, and it is one of the principal measures we use to evaluate our management's performance in determining compensation under our incentive compensation plans. Adjusted EBITDA measures have been used historically by investors, lenders and financial analysts to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate performance. Our management believes that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparison of our results with those of companies having different capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.

INTELSAT S.A. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As of

December 31,

2017 As of

September 30,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 525,215 660,800 Restricted cash 16,176 20,500 Receivables, net of allowances of $29,669 in 2017 and $28,681 in 2018 221,223 250,334 Contract assets 40,726 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,862 31,795 Total current assets 819,476 1,004,155 Satellites and other property and equipment, net 5,923,619 5,608,809 Goodwill 2,620,627 2,620,627 Non-amortizable intangible assets 2,452,900 2,452,900 Amortizable intangible assets, net 349,584 320,723 Contract assets, net of current portion 86,010 Other assets 443,830 421,099 Total assets 12,610,036 12,514,323 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 116,396 96,321 Taxes payable 12,007 5,774 Employee related liabilities 29,328 31,236 Accrued interest payable 263,207 202,956 Current portion of long-term debt 96,572 Contract liabilities 152,284 Deferred satellite performance incentives 25,780 32,679 Deferred revenue 149,749 Other current liabilities 47,287 43,901 Total current liabilities 740,326 565,151 Long-term debt, net of current portion 14,112,086 14,270,498 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 1,135,391 Deferred satellite performance incentives, net of current portion 215,352 218,078 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 794,707 Deferred income taxes 48,434 94,766 Accrued retirement benefits 191,079 139,968 Other long-term liabilities 296,616 66,122 Shareholders' deficit: Common shares; nominal value $0.01 per share 1,196 1,369 Paid-in capital 2,173,367 2,549,281 Accumulated deficit (5,894,659 (6,495,081 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,774 (46,804 Total Intelsat S.A. shareholders' deficit (3,807,870 (3,991,235 Noncontrolling interest 19,306 15,584 Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit 12,610,036 12,514,323

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2017 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (29,416 (373,642 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 178,742 173,441 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,571 (2,481 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (2,062 2,304 Loss on disposal of assets 2 2 Share-based compensation 4,494 1,765 Deferred income taxes (8,055 116,526 Amortization of discount, premium, issuance costs and related costs 12,292 13,527 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 4,565 204,056 Amortization of actuarial loss and prior service credits for retirement benefits 822 957 Unrealized gains on derivatives and investments (5,556 Other non-cash items (332 251 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,008 374 Prepaid expenses, contract and other assets 3,779 1,584 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,186 (26,709 Accrued interest payable 87,610 (60,423 Deferred revenue and contract liabilities (23,710 (3,257 Accrued retirement benefits (2,944 (3,505 Other long-term liabilities (8,236 (3,100 Net cash provided by operating activities 212,944 36,114 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest) (98,857 (55,558 Purchase of cost method investments (6,500 Capital contributions to unconsolidated affiliates (7,160 (16,454 Proceeds from insurance settlements 26,804 Other proceeds from satellites 3,750 Net cash used in investing activities (79,213 (74,762 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt (1,500,000 (3,157,891 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,500,000 3,478,125 Debt issuance costs (21,188 (34,821 Payment of premium on early extinguishment of debt (19,648 Principal payments on deferred satellite performance incentives (23,319 (5,122 Other payments for satellites (17,063 Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 121 712 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (1,876 (2,626 Other financing activities 54 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (63,271 258,730 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 877 (1,734 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 71,337 218,348 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 526,898 462,952 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period 598,235 681,300 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized 163,086 324,785 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 11,409 13,673 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Accrued capital expenditures (6,962 4,349 Capitalization of deferred satellite performance incentives 17,120

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM (USED IN) OPERATIONS ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities 212,944 36,114 Other proceeds from satellites from investing activities 3,750 Payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest) (98,857 (55,558 Other payments for satellites from financing activities (17,063 Free cash flow from (used in) operations 97,024 (15,694

Note: Free cash flow from (used in) operations consists of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and other proceeds from satellites from investing activities, less payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest) from investing activities and other payments for satellites from financing activities. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is not a measurement of cash flow under U.S. GAAP. Intelsat believes free cash flow from (used in) operations is a useful measure of financial performance that shows a company's ability to fund its operations. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is used by Intelsat in comparing its performance to that of its peers and is commonly used by financial analysts and investors in assessing performance. Free cash flow from (used in) operations does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and free cash flow from (used in) operations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider free cash flow from (used in) operations as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of Intelsat's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.

INTELSAT S.A. SUPPLEMENTAL TABLE REVENUE BY CUSTOMER SET AND SERVICE TYPE ($ in thousands) Intelsat management has reviewed the data pertaining to the use of the Intelsat network, and is providing revenue information with respect to that use by customer set and service type in the following tables. Intelsat management believes this provides a useful perspective on the changes in revenue and customer trends over time.

By Customer Set Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Three Months

Ended

September

30, 2017 Revenues

Without

the

Adoption of

ASC 606 ASC 606

Adjustments Revenues

After the

Adoption of

ASC 606 Increase

(Decrease)

With

Adoption of

ASC 606 Percentage

Change

With

Adoption of

ASC 606 Increase

(Decrease)

Without

Adoption of

ASC 606 Percentage

Change

Without

Adoption of

ASC 606 Network Services 211,497 39 198,924 39 59 198,983 37 (12,514 (6 (12,573 (6 Media 236,670 44 216,380 42 16,726 233,106 44 (3,564 (2 (20,290 (9 Government 84,556 16 90,135 18 8,240 98,375 18 13,819 16 5,579 7 Other 6,036 1 6,425 1 33 6,458 1 422 7 389 6 538,759 100 511,864 100 25,058 536,922 100 (1,837 0 (26,895 (5 By Service Type Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Three Months

Ended

September

30, 2017 Revenues

Without

the

Adoption of

ASC 606 ASC 606

Adjustments Revenues

After the

Adoption of

ASC 606 Increase

(Decrease)

With

Adoption of

ASC 606 Percentage

Change

With

Adoption of

ASC 606 Increase

(Decrease)

Without

Adoption of

ASC 606 Percentage

Change

Without

Adoption of

ASC 606 On-Network Revenues Transponder services 383,316 71 368,179 72 23,748 391,927 73 8,611 2 (15,137 (4 Managed services 111,835 21 95,990 19 1,586 97,576 18 (14,259 (13 (15,845 (14 Channel 1,407 0 976 0 976 0 (431 (31 (431 (31 Total on-network revenues 496,558 92 465,145 91 25,334 490,479 91 (6,079 (1 (31,413 (6 Off-Network and Other Revenues Transponder, MSS and other off-network services 33,594 6 37,964 7 (309 37,655 7 4,061 12 4,370 13 Satellite-related services 8,607 2 8,755 2 33 8,788 2 181 2 148 2 Total off-network and other revenues 42,201 8 46,719 9 (276 46,443 9 4,242 10 4,518 11 Total 538,759 100 511,864 100 25,058 536,922 100 (1,837 (0 (26,895 (5

Expected Range of 4Q2018 Quarterly Revenue Increase (Decrease) as a Result of Adoption of ASC 606 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Range Low End High End Network Services (300 1,300 Media 16,600 16,800 Government 8,239 8,239 Satellite Services 0 33 Total ASC 606 Revenue Increase (net) 24,539 26,372

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005297/en/

Contacts:

Intelsat

Dianne VanBeber

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 703-559-7406 (o)

+1 703-627-5100 (m)

Dianne.vanbeber@intelsat.com

