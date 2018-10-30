The PV business of the Japanese corporation is again the villain, as the conglomerate's Life and Environment Group posts the only first-half business loss among otherwise impressive figures. The solar division has issued a profit warning.How long will it be before Kyocera"s board loses patience with solar? An update on the first half of the 2018-19 fiscal year issued by the Japanese electronics and ceramics giant, has painted a picture of a multinational conglomerate in blooming good health across all its divisions bar one - you've guessed it. The headline statement for the period from the end ...

