Third Quarter Earnings Per Share were $1.43, Up 14 Percent Over Third Quarter of 2017, Excluding the Impact of the 2018 Arbitration Decision Related to Legacy Cooper Business and the 2017 Gain on the Eaton Cummins Joint Venture

Earnings Guidance for Full Year 2018 Raised by 5 Cents at Midpoint, Up 1 Percent Over Prior Guidance, Excluding the Impact of the Arbitration Decision

Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that earnings per share were $0.95 for the third quarter of 2018. Earnings per share were $1.43, an increase of 14 percent over the third quarter of 2017, excluding the impact of the 2018 arbitration decision related to the legacy Cooper business and the 2017 gain on the Eaton Cummins joint venture.

Sales in the third quarter of 2018 were $5.4 billion, up 4 percent over the same period in 2017. The sales increase consisted of 6 percent growth in organic sales, partially offset by 1 percent negative currency translation and negative 1 percent from the divestiture in 2017 of our share in a small electrical joint venture and the formation of the Eaton Cummins joint venture.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We had a solid third quarter. Revenue growth was strong and we had record segment margins.

"Our segment margins in the third quarter were 17.6 percent, an all-time quarterly record, and above the high end of our guidance," said Arnold. "This represents a 120 basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2017. We had all-time record margins in the quarter in three segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, and Aerospace.

"Operating cash flow in the third quarter was $1.00 billion," said Arnold. "Year-to-date, we have generated operating cash flow of $1.84 billion.

"We now expect the midpoint of 2018 earnings per share to be $5.35, up $0.05 from our prior guidance, representing a 15 percent increase over 2017, excluding the third quarter 2018 arbitration decision, the 2017 gain on the formation of the Eaton Cummins joint venture, and the income arising from the 2017 tax bill," said Arnold. "We are also narrowing our earnings per share guidance for the year, resulting in revised guidance of between $5.30 and $5.40. Accordingly, for the fourth quarter of 2018, we anticipate earnings per share to be between $1.38 and $1.48."

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Products segment were $1.8 billion, even with the third quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 1 percent while currency translation was negative 1 percent. Excluding Lighting, organic sales were up 3 percent. Operating profits were a record $343 million, up 4 percent over the third quarter of 2017.

"Operating margins in the third quarter were 19.2 percent, 70 basis points over 2017 and an all-time quarterly record," said Arnold. "Orders in the third quarter were up 3 percent over the third quarter of 2017, driven by solid growth in both industrial and residential markets in the Americas, and modest growth in Lighting."

Sales for the Electrical Systems and Services segment were $1.5 billion, up 7 percent over the third quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 9 percent, currency translation was negative 1 percent, and the sale in 2017 of our stake in a small joint venture reduced sales by 1 percent. Operating profits were $234 million, up 19 percent over the third quarter of 2017.

"Operating margins were 15.4 percent, an improvement of 160 basis points over 2017 and an all-time quarterly record," said Arnold. "Orders in the third quarter were up 4 percent over the third quarter of 2017, led by strong growth in EMEA and Asia Pacific, and continued growth in data center markets."

Hydraulics segment sales were $670 million, up 6 percent over the third quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 7 percent while currency translation was negative 1 percent. Operating profits in the third quarter were $94 million, up 18 percent over the third quarter of 2017.

"Operating margins in the quarter were 14.0 percent, an improvement of 140 basis points over 2017," said Arnold. "Orders in the third quarter were up 4 percent over the third quarter of 2017, with solid growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific."

Aerospace segment sales were $478 million, up 9 percent over the third quarter of 2017, all coming from organic sales growth. Operating profits in the third quarter were a record $105 million, up 25 percent over the third quarter of 2017.

"Operating margins in the quarter were 22.0 percent, 280 basis points over 2017 and an all-time quarterly record," said Arnold. "Orders in the quarter were up 12 percent over the third quarter of 2017. We saw particular strength in orders for commercial transports, commercial aftermarket, and military rotorcraft."

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $876 million, up 2 percent over the third quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 7 percent partially offset by negative 2 percent as a result of the formation of the Eaton Cummins joint venture in 2017 and negative 3 percent from currency translation. Operating profits in the third quarter were $166 million, up 11 percent over the third quarter of 2017.

"Operating margins in the quarter were 18.9 percent, an improvement of 140 basis points over 2017," said Arnold. "We now forecast NAFTA Class 8 production in 2018 to be 320,000 units."

eMobility segment sales were $80 million, up 7 percent over the third quarter of 2017, all coming from organic sales. Operating profits in the third quarter were $10 million, down 38 percent from the third quarter of 2017 due to increased R&D investments. Operating margins in the quarter were 12.5 percent.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 98,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Notice of conference call: Eaton's conference call to discuss its third quarter results is available to all interested parties as a live audio webcast today at 11 a.m. United States Eastern Time via a link on Eaton's home page. This news release can be accessed under its headline on the home page. Also available on the website prior to the call will be a presentation on third quarter results, which will be covered during the call

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning fourth quarter and full-year 2018 earnings per share, and the NAFTA Class 8 truck market. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; natural disasters; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Results

The company's comparative financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 are available on the company's website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales 5,412 5,211 16,150 15,191 Cost of products sold 3,597 3,466 10,841 10,221 Selling and administrative expense 889 902 2,679 2,669 Research and development expense 138 147 439 440 Interest expense net 67 60 205 181 Gain on sale of business 1,077 1,077 Arbitration decision expense 275 275 Other expense net 7 19 13 24 Income before income taxes 439 1,694 1,698 2,733 Income tax expense 23 293 184 381 Net income 416 1,401 1,514 2,352 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 416 1,401 1,514 2,351 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted 0.95 3.14 3.45 5.24 Basic 0.96 3.16 3.47 5.27 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 436.3 445.2 438.4 448.3 Basic 433.5 442.6 435.8 445.9 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share 0.66 0.60 1.98 1.80 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 416 1,401 1,514 2,351 Excluding acquisition integration charges (after-tax) 1 2 Adjusted earnings 416 1,402 1,514 2,353 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted 0.95 3.14 3.45 5.24 Excluding per share impact of acquisition integration charges (after-tax) Adjusted earnings per ordinary share 0.95 3.14 3.45 5.24

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales Electrical Products 1,789 1,785 5,327 5,167 Electrical Systems and Services 1,519 1,421 4,413 4,168 Hydraulics 670 634 2,103 1,854 Aerospace 478 438 1,399 1,303 Vehicle 876 858 2,668 2,489 eMobility 80 75 240 210 Total net sales 5,412 5,211 16,150 15,191 Segment operating profit Electrical Products 343 330 984 915 Electrical Systems and Services 234 196 628 545 Hydraulics 94 80 285 214 Aerospace 105 84 284 244 Vehicle 166 150 464 399 eMobility 10 16 35 40 Total segment operating profit 952 856 2,680 2,357 Corporate Amortization of intangible assets (95 (98 (289 (288 Interest expense net (67 (60 (205 (181 Pension and other postretirement benefits expense (3 (16 (4 (38 Gain on sale of business 1,077 1,077 Arbitration decision expense (275 (275 Other corporate expense net (73 (65 (209 (194 Income before income taxes 439 1,694 1,698 2,733 Income tax expense 23 293 184 381 Net income 416 1,401 1,514 2,352 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 416 1,401 1,514 2,351

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 (In millions) Assets Current assets Cash 327 561 Short-term investments 178 534 Accounts receivable net 4,027 3,943 Inventory 2,835 2,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 500 679 Total current assets 7,867 8,337 Property, plant and equipment net 3,446 3,502 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 13,385 13,568 Other intangible assets 4,949 5,265 Deferred income taxes 241 253 Other assets 1,740 1,698 Total assets 31,628 32,623 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt 82 6 Current portion of long-term debt 426 578 Accounts payable 2,165 2,166 Accrued compensation 427 453 Other current liabilities 2,167 1,872 Total current liabilities 5,267 5,075 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 6,737 7,167 Pension liabilities 1,160 1,226 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 344 362 Deferred income taxes 347 538 Other noncurrent liabilities 984 965 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,572 10,258 Shareholders' equity Eaton shareholders' equity 16,754 17,253 Noncontrolling interests 35 37 Total equity 16,789 17,290 Total liabilities and equity 31,628 32,623

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE THIRD QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution).

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, net income per ordinary share excluding the per share impact of the arbitration decision expense, net income per ordinary share excluding the per share impact of the gain on sale of a business, and operating profit before acquisition integration charges for each business segment as well as corporate, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they exclude certain transactions, allowing investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

Net income per ordinary share of $0.95 for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.43 excluding $0.48 per share impact from the expense related to the arbitration decision. For full year 2018, we are expecting net income per share to be between $4.82 and $4.92, and between $5.30 and $5.40 excluding $0.48 per share for the expense related to the arbitration decision.

Net income per ordinary share of $3.14 for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.25 excluding $1.89 per share impact from the gain on the sale of the business related to the Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture.

Note 2. ARBITRATION DECISION

Eaton announced in a press release on August 29, 2018 that certain subsidiaries it acquired in the 2012 acquisition of Cooper Industries have been ordered to pay $293 by an arbitration panel. The panel's award, issued on August 23, 2018, is related to claims brought by Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company, Inc. ("Pepsi").

As Eaton previously disclosed, the dispute related to Pepsi's claims that it was harmed by a 2011 settlement agreement that resolved litigation Pneumo Abex, LLC had previously brought against various Cooper entities. The litigation involved, among other things, a guaranty related to Pneumo Abex's friction products business. Pepsi claimed that the value contributed to Pneumo Abex and a newly established trust in exchange for a release of the guaranty was substantially below reasonably equivalent value, and that an inability of Pneumo Abex to satisfy future liabilities may result in plaintiffs suing Pepsi under various theories. There are no other pending claims related to the contributions made for the release of the guaranty.

A Texas state court confirmed the arbitration award at the confirmation hearing, which was held on October 12, 2018. The Company is considering its options, including an appeal.

The impact of the arbitration award was an after-tax expense of $206 in the third quarter 2018, reducing third quarter earnings per share by $0.48.

Note 3. ACQUISITION INTEGRATION CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges related to acquired businesses. A summary of these charges follows:

Operating profit excluding Acquisition Operating profit acquisition integration integration charges as reported charges Three months ended September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Business segment Electrical Products 1 343 330 343 331 Electrical Systems and Services 234 196 234 196 Hydraulics 94 80 94 80 Aerospace 105 84 105 84 Vehicle 166 150 166 150 eMobility 10 16 10 16 Total business segments 1 952 856 952 857 Corporate Total acquisition integration charges before income taxes 1 Income taxes Total after income taxes 1 Per ordinary share diluted

Operating profit excluding Acquisition Operating profit acquisition integration integration charges as reported charges Nine months ended September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Business segment Electrical Products 3 984 915 984 918 Electrical Systems and Services 628 545 628 545 Hydraulics 285 214 285 214 Aerospace 284 244 284 244 Vehicle 464 399 464 399 eMobility 35 40 35 40 Total business segments 3 2,680 2,357 2,680 2,360 Corporate Total acquisition integration charges before income taxes 3 Income taxes 1 Total after income taxes 2 Per ordinary share diluted

Business segment acquisition integration charges in 2017 related to the integration of Ephesus Lighting, Inc. (Ephesus), which was acquired in 2015. The charges associated with Ephesus were included in Selling and administrative expense. In Business Segment Information, the charges reduced Operating profit of the related business segment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005491/en/

Contacts:

Eaton Corporation plc

Kelly Jasko, Media Relations, +1 440-523-5304

kellymjasko@eaton.com

or

Don Bullock, Investor Relations, +1 440-523-5127