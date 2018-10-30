

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Tuesday still projects adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018 to be at least $4.50 per share. However, the company narrowed its full-year revenue guidance range to $16.09 billion to $16.13 billion, from the prior forecast range of between $16.05 billion and $16.30 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.53 per share on revenues of $16.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also projects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be at least $1.05 per share and revenues to be in the range of $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. Street is looking for earnings of $1.14 per share on revenues of $4.17 billion for the quarter.



Further, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on Cognizant Class A common stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, payable on November 30, 2018.



For the third quarter, net income decreased to $477 million or $0.82 per share from $495 million or $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.19 per share, compared to last year's $0.98 per share. Revenues increased 8.3 percent to $4.08 billion from last year's $3.77 billion.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share on sales of $4.08 billion.



