

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mostly lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks there will be 'a great deal' with China on trade, but warned of more tariffs if talks next month fail to ease the trade war.



Impressive earnings results from the likes of BP and Volkswagen helped to limit the downside in the region.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.12 percent at 355.07 in opening deals after rising 0.9 percent on Monday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were declining around 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.



Netherlands-based diagnostic solutions provider Qiagen soared 7 percent after its Q3 adjusted earnings topped forecasts.



Swiss plumbing supplies provider Geberit lost 7.4 percent after lowering its full-year sales outlook.



French lender BNP Paribas tumbled 3.3 percent after its third-quarter revenues came in below market expectations.



Utility Suez Environnement rallied more than 2 percent after reporting a rise in 9-month EBIT and confirming FY18 outlook.



Volkswagen jumped 3.4 percent. The German automaker confirmed its FY outlook after reporting a rise in nine-month pre-tax profit.



AIXTRON shares soared 15 percent. The technology firm raised its FY earnings guidance after posting turnaround results for the nine-month period ending September.



Lufthansa shares plunged 7.5 percent. The airline saw its underlying earnings dip nearly 8 percent in the first nine months of 2018 on the back of rising fuel costs and the integration costs of Eurowings.



BP Plc shares surged nearly 4 percent in London as its third-quarter profit before taxation surged to $5.44 billion from $2.96 billion in the same period last year, driven by a strong performance in the upstream business and Rosneft.



In economic news, Germany's seasonally adjusted jobless numbers fell by 11,000 to 2.292 million in October, while the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.1 percent, the lowest since German reunification in 1990, the Federal Labor Office said.



France's economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter largely driven by domestic demand and exports, first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed. GDP advanced 0.4 percent sequentially, in line with expectations, following second quarter's 0.2 percent expansion.



Another report showed that France's household consumption declined more-than-expected in September due to the sharp decrease in manufactured goods and energy spending. Household spending dropped 1.7 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX