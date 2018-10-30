

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting Switzerland's economic trends declined in October after rising in the previous month, suggesting that the alpine economy is set to growth at an average rate in coming months.



The economic barometer dropped to 100.1 from 102.3 in September, which was revised from 102.2, the Zurich-based KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Tuesday. In August, the score was 98.9.



Economist had expected a reading of 101 for October.



The reading is now close roughly on its long-term average of 100.



Among the components, the decline in the manufacturing sub-index was particularly striking, the think tank said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX