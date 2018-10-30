sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,90 Euro		+0,75
+3,24 %
WKN: 853226 ISIN: JP3854600008 Ticker-Symbol: HDM 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,50
24,22
12:47
23,56
24,69
12:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD23,90+3,24 %