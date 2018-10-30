

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd (HMC) reported that its first-half consolidated profit before income taxes amounted to 641.3 billion yen, an increase of 11.0% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated profit for the fiscal first half attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 455.1 billion yen, an increase of 19.3% compared to the same period last year.



First-half consolidated sales revenue amounted to 7.87 trillion yen, an increase of 5.0% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in sales revenue from all businesses.



The quarterly dividend for the fiscal second quarter will be 28 yen per share (an increase of 4 yen per share compared to the same period last year), and total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 are expected to be 111 yen per share (an increase of 11 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX