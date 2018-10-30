

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.11 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $2.84 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.66 billion or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $13.30 billion from $13.17 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.66 Bln. vs. $4.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $13.30 Bln vs. $13.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.02 Full year revenue guidance: $53.0 to $53.7 Bln



