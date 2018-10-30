

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $46.31 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $53.58 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $295.12 million from $289.45 million last year.



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:



