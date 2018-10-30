

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that it narrowed certain 2018 financial guidance. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2018 to be in the range of $2.98 to $3.02, compared to the prior outlook of $2.95 to $3.05 per share.



The guidance range for revenues is narrowed to a range of $53.0 billion to $53.7 billion from a range of $53.0 billion to $55.0 billion, primarily reflecting lower-than-anticipated Essential Health revenues, primarily due to continued legacy Hospira Sterile Injectable Pharmaceuticals (SIP) product shortages in the U.S.; and recent unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the U.S. dollar from mid-July 2018 to mid-October 2018, primarily the weakening of certain emerging markets currencies and the euro.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.99 per share and revenues of $54.15 billion for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



