

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $366.9 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $298.4 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $779.6 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.79 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $779.6 Mln. vs. $704.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.20 - $7.26 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX