

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The investors are closely watching the non-scheduled meeting of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Group of 20 Summit in Argentina. There were reports that U.S. might try to add more tariff burden on China if the meeting fails.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a positive opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading in the negative territory.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 76.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 22.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed in the red. The Dow slumped 245.39 points or 1 percent to 24,442.92, the Nasdaq tumbled 116.92 points or 1.6 percent to 7,050.29 and the S&P 500 fell 17.44 points or 0.7 percent to 2,641.25.



On the economic front, Store Sales for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior consensus was up 5.5 percent.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 136.3, down from 138.4 last month.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for September will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The Farm Prices were down 2.2 percent in August.



In the corporate sector, General Electric Co. reported that its third-quarter adjusted Industrial EPS declined 38% year-over-year to $0.13 from $0.21. Adjusted Industrial earnings were $1.16 billion, down 36% from prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.14 compared to $0.21. Adjusted earnings declined 35% to $1.18 billion. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third-quarter, General Electric Co. reported a loss per share from continuing operations of $2.63 compared to profit of $0.16, previous year. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $22 billion, before tax, related to GE Power.



For the third-quarter, total revenues were $29.57 billion, down 4 percent from prior year. GE Industrial segment organic revenues increased 1 percent to $28.06 billion.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 25.94 points or 1.02 percent to 2,568.05. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, dropped 0.91 percent to 24,585.53.



Japanese shares rose by the most in 2-1/2 months. The Nikkei average ended up 307.49 points or 1.45 percent at 21,457.29, marking its biggest single-day gain since mid-August. The broader Topix index closed 1.38 percent higher at 1,611.46. In economic news, Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.3 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August, a government report showed. This was the lowest rate since early 1990s.



Australian shares rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 76.90 points or 1.34 percent at 5,805.10 after climbing 1.1 percent the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 74.10 points or 1.27 percent to 5,887.90.



On the data front, Australia's building approvals rose by seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in September but slower than the 3.8 percent rise economists had expected, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed. The increase largely reflects a 9.2 percent rise in private dwellings excluding houses.



European shares are trading mostly lower. France's CAC 40 is declining 10.74 points or 0.22 percent. Germany's DAX is down 30.96 points or 0.27 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 18.02 points or 0.26 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 40.56 points or 0.46 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is down 0.13 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX