

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) released earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $71.5 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $201.4 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $1.41 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $71.5 Mln. vs. $201.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX