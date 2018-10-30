INmune Bio, Inc: INmune Bio to Present at National Investment Banking Association Conference

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / INmune Bio, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company focused on developing therapies that harness the patient's innate immune system to attack their cancer, today announced that RJ Tesi, M.D., CEO and President of the Company, will present a company overview at the upcoming National Investment Banking Association Conference, with details as follows:

National Investment Banking Association 145th Investment Conference

Date and Time: Thursday November 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time

Venue: Crowne Plaza Times Square, New York City

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. INmune Bio is developing two products platforms that reengineer the patient's innate immune system's response to their cancer, INkmune and INB03. INKmune is an NK cell therapeutic that primes the patient's NK cells to attack their cancer. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells, which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio's product platforms target residual disease and utilize a precision medicine approach for treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

