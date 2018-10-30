

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved in October after weakening in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -1.1 from -1.4 in September. In August, the score was -0.5.



The overall economic sentiment indicator was unchanged at 2.4 in October.



Separately, the statistical office announced that the unemployment rate eased to 6.6 percent in September from 6.9 percent in August.



The agency also reported that the retail sales year-on-year growth slowed to 1.3 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August.



