SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Ferrous Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This report is an illustrative representation of the global ferrous sulfate market that highlights the key challenges faced by the potential investors and offers insights to capitalize on the growth promoting factors to make the most out of the market. Recent analysis of the supply market suggests that while the extensive usage of the ferrous sulfate fertilizer in the agricultural sector is promoting its growth, factors such emergence of ferrous sulfate substitutes and longer category shelf life will negatively impact category growth. Get access to the free sample report and glance through some of the key cost drivers affecting the procurement process for companies.

This procurement market intelligence report has identified a chain of disruptive factors that might pose significant challenges during the procurement process. SpendEdge's procurement experts have worked in close quarters with the industry leaders to develop the perfect procurement strategy that is perfectly suited for the ferrous sulfate market. Ask for customized guidance from our experienced procurement intelligence experts to tailor this report according to your requirements.

"Fluctuating raw material prices and their supply shortage will be some of the major concerns for the buyers. Hence, we advise them to partner with suppliers who can deliver products in a consistent price, irrespective of any market changes. This will protect the buyer's productivity from any market risks and simultaneously reduce their procurement costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

In-depth research of the ferrous sulfate market has revealed that the following factors will play a critical role in influencing the growth of this market:

Growing demand for ferrous sulfate monohydrate will drive the market growth

Rise in energy/fuel prices will pose as a major category risk

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

