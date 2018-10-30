sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,22 Euro		-0,33
-2,27 %
WKN: A1W4ZN ISIN: CA45833V1094 Ticker-Symbol: 2IP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
INTER PIPELINE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTER PIPELINE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,95
14,215
13:49
13,95
14,07
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTER PIPELINE LTD
INTER PIPELINE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTER PIPELINE LTD14,22-2,27 %
NUSTAR ENERGY LP20,42-0,63 %