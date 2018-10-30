DSIJ Ties up With Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'BAAZAAR'

PUNE, India, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has tied up with Emmay Entertainment's Baazaar. 'Baazaar' which is set against the backdrop of the stock market, found DSIJ as the perfect fit to be one of the Media Partners for the film to highlight their protagonist gaining ground in the world of investments.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677312/DSIJ_Logo.jpg )

The plot revolves around ace investor Shakun Kothari (played by Saif Ali Khan) who finds all means to ensure his deals always get him 'Profits'. He is pitted against debutant Rohan Mehra, son of Late Vinod Mehra, who quickly works his way up in the investing arena to gain the attention of Shakun Kothari. The movie brings to light the way the stock market operates and the various tactics including insider trading. Also, one learns of the various challenges the regulatory body, SEBI faces in tracking unscrupulous deals, etc. All in all, an entertaining movie and a must watch for all investors. Baazaar, directed by Gauravv Chawla, released on 26th October.

Commenting on the movie BAAZAAR, Jay Gotecha, Marketing at Emmay Entertainment says, "While the film has an aspirational quality told from the view point of a small town boy, the backdrop of the film gives you an insight into the workings of stock markets and DSIJ has been one of the oldest voices of the stock market world in India. Hence the association made for an instant fit for us to partner with them to reach out to the Investor community of India."

Says Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd,Rajesh V Padode, "The movie 'Baazaar' seemed to be an apt vehicle to augment our company' s vision of democratizing wealth creation. Movies are a very well accepted medium to reach out to masses. And nothing could have been better to use this medium to educate people at large on the nuances and opportunities in the world of investments. Though the topic has been touched upon in an entertaining and melodrama way, I would still recommend this to be a must watch for all investors."

ABOUT DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast-growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

To learn more about the company and services offered please visit: http://www.dsij.in

Watch saif talking about DSIJ Magazine, please visit http://dsij.in/baazaar

Media Contact:

Name: Mayank Dubey

Job Title: Assistant Vice-President - Digital Marketing

Company Name: DSIJ Pvt. Ltd.

Telephone No.: 020-49072625

e-mail ID: mayankd@dsij.in

