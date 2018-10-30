

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $435.4 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $393.2 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $448.3 M or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $3.75 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $448.3 M. vs. $403.9 M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $3.75 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49 to $1.59 Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX