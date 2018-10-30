Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix strategy for a vegan foods manufacturer.The client is one of the well-known leading players in the vegan foods industry. Established in the United States, the firm has over 250,000 associates and generates $17 billion in revenues. The prime aim of the company was to develop a marketing and sales strategy to ensure that their sales funnel was aligned with online and offline channels. Additionally, they wanted insights on the alternatives in the market space to devise a marketing mix strategy to meet the needs of end-customers and maximize business revenues.

The vegan foods industry has a huge potential to grow due to the shift in consumers' preferences. With the advent of this trend, businesses now have the opportunity to avail great benefits by catering to the emerging needs of consumers. Companies are now looking for a long-term marketing mix plan to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. An effective marketing plan requires a considerable amount of research and outlining. Moreover, it helps organizations to distinguish the demands and wants of their potential consumers.

According to the market analytics experts at Quantzig "A marketing mix strategy is based on the "4Ps" i.e., product, price, place, and promotion and helps determine the suitability of a product or a service for a defined target customer base."

The marketing mix strategy helped the client, a vegan foods manufacturer, to devise an adequate strategy that could address the requirements of their consumers apart from enhancing the profits. The strategy helped them in uncovering alternatives in the market space and deciding the prices for vegan foods. With the help of a market mix strategy, the client was able to strengthen their hold in the market space.

This marketing mix strategy provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve the sales volume.

Address the pricing needs and fix them accordingly.

This marketing mix strategy offered predictive insights on:

Understanding marketing options.

Strengthening the level of competitiveness in the market.

