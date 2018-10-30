

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at Euro564 million, or Euro0.36 per share. This compares with Euro910 million, or Euro0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported adjusted earnings of Euro1396 million or Euro0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to Euro28.77 billion from Euro26.41 billion last year.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): Euro1396 Mln. vs. Euro922 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.89 vs. Euro0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro28.77 Bln vs. Euro26.41 Bln last year.



