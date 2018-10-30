EPAM Exceeds 500 Google Cloud Platform Professional Certifications At Its Annual SEC Conference, Expanding Upon Its GCP Premier Partner Status

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that the company has surpassed the 500 certification milestone, achieving 504 Google Cloud Platform (GCP) professional certifications (374 cloud architect and 130 data engineer certifications). To achieve this number of certifications quickly, EPAM hosted a Google certification drive at EPAM's annual Software Engineering Conference in September, where Google also presented a keynote address.

Moving quickly from an emerging technology to a business-critical need, cloud services are transforming business models across all enterprises. Many organizations have already moved to the cloud and are now looking for technology partners with expertise in managed cloud services, integration support and data processing systems. As customer demand for these services continues to rise, EPAM will continue to develop a variety of cloud-related competencies, including increasing its Google Cloud certifications.

"This number of certifications, along with our status as a GCP Premier Partner and Google Advanced Solutions Lab (ASL) System Integrator Partner, demonstrates our expertise in GCP, digital platform engineering and intelligent automation," said Anton Tomchenko, VP, Co-Head North America/West, EPAM. "Our ability to develop and deploy valuable applications, scale quickly and securely, and leverage data to make better business decisions will support our customers throughout their cloud journey. In the future, we look forward to expanding our global GCP expertise by hosting additional certification drives."

"We're delighted to partner with EPAM and thrilled to see their commitment to building a practice around GCP," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Certifying 500-plus professionals on GCP is an achievement - and a testament to the growing demand in the market for Google Cloud technology."

Google Cloud helps businesses become more agile by alleviating costs associated with maintaining an inflexible, legacy infrastructure. With EPAM's GCP expertise, customers can quickly migrate and optimize their cloud solution, so they can focus on investing in innovative, next-gen solutions like AI, machine learning and IoT. EPAM's GCP expertise includes infrastructure consulting and migration, cloud native application development, cloud optimization, data strategy and consulting, machine learning and automation.

EPAM is a Google Cloud Platform Premier Partner, a Google ASL System Integrator Partner, and a Google Cloud Machine Learning Services Partner. For more information about EPAM's Google Cloud expertise, please visit www.epam.com/google-cloud .

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, and was one of only four technology companies to appear on each of the Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies lists between 2013 and 2017. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722474/EPAM_Logo.jpg