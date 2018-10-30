Prodapt Presented its Telebots[TM] and AI/ML Expertise at the TM Forum Digital Transformation North America, Dallas

NEW YORK, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global technology and operations innovator Prodapt was the lead sponsor for the recently concluded TM Forum Digital Transformation North America at Dallas, Texas from September 24 - September 28, 2018, and the associated Action Week. This event was a perfect stage for the communication industry to gather and evaluate the current industry challenges and technology trends in the next-gen technologies such as SDN-NFV, automation and AI/ML that can revolutionize the communications industry.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682943/Prodapt_Logo.jpg )



Prodapt participated in a speaking session on 'Delivering operational excellence through intelligent RPA' which was co-hosted by Pradeep Balakrishnan, Director, Robotics & Automation, Prodapt, and Asad Nabi, Senior Director, Systems Engineering & Software Architecture, CenturyLink. Prodapt team was also part of a panel discussion on 'Making the business case for investing in AI' with Avai S, Director - Practice (IoT, Big Data, AI/ML, & Microservices), Prodapt and Russ Bartels, Director - Network Orchestration & Analytics, Windstream Communications and showcased a catalyst program on 'Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience through Intelligent Robots', which managed to garner good attention from the participants.

"Prodapt successfully showcased its thought leadership and capabilities in the next-gen technologies such as AI/ML, robotic process automation & SDN/NFV during this event," said Harsha Kumar, President of Prodapt. "It also helped us to get some crucial insights on the current industry challenges and craft solutions that can help DSPs achieve their business growth and technology integration."

For more information, visit: http://www.prodapt.com/digital-transformation-north-america/

About Prodapt-http://www.prodapt.com

Prodapt is a global leader in providing IT, product, network, and operational services for the digital service provider (DSP) vertical. Many leading DSPs have been associated with Prodapt to strengthen their business and gain a competitive edge. Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centers in North America, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE16, and CMMI Level 3 organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

Contact:

Raghavendra MG

E-mail: raghavendra.mg@prodapt.com

Tel: +(91)-9677040468

