iboss, the leader in secure cloud gateways, announcedtoday three new additions to its senior leadership team that will strengthen its momentum in the market. Ted Ranft as iboss' Chief Sales Officer, Jim Nyhan joins iboss as Vice President of American Sales and Daniel Shih as Vice President of Customer Success. As organizations transition from traditional security appliances to security in the cloud, earlier this year iboss announced an expansion to its corporate headquarters and sales and engineering facilities globally to accommodate the growing demand for its cloud security platform. Ranft, Nyhan and Shih will support iboss' focus on providing safe access to the Internet for any device or user from anywhere in the world.

"As organizations move applications to the cloud, the need for them to provide their employees safe access to these applications from any device, anywhere in the world becomes critical. This is driving iboss' growth. Ted, Jim and Daniel will play an instrumental role in scaling our business and focus on providing the best cloud security platform backed by world class customer success," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss.

Ted Ranft is a leader in international technology and software sales and will lead a global team that is focused on driving sales and growth to meet increasing customer demands. With nearly 30 years of experience, Ranft has built and scaled businesses from $3M to $1.2B in annual bookings and brings strong operational and field depth to iboss. He held senior leadership positions at Avi Networks, serving as the Vice President of Worldwide Sales, and at ServiceMax as the Senior Vice President Americas and Worldwide Strategic Accounts. Ranft worked for more than 10 years at VMware holding a variety of positions including Worldwide VP Global Accounts and VP EMEA Software Defined Data Center.

Jim Nyhan brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and accelerating the growth of technology companies to the iboss team. He has deep enterprise Fortune 1000 experience, bringing a combined skillset of start-up context and solution selling environments. He will be responsible for overseeing all sales and field personnel based in the AMER Theatre. Previously, Nyhan was the Regional Vice President for Riverbed Technology where he spent 14 years in a variety of leadership roles during which he assisted in the launch of its first product in 2004 and aided in growing the company to more than $1B in revenue during the course of 10 years. Prior to Riverbed, Nyhan held leadership positions at Cosine Communications where he drove the early stage start-up to a successful IPO.

With more than three decades of experience in driving customer success, including more than twenty years of experience building and leading organizations that deliver exceptional value to customers, Dan Shih joins iboss from Caradigm where he served as the Vice President of Identity and Access Management Services and Support. Previously, he served in leadership positions helping build customer success within Microsoft's Health Solutions Group and Sentillion. Shih will be focused on delivering value to iboss' broad customer base, building a team that is hyper focused on customer success and relationship management.

iboss was recently named to the JMP Securities Super 70 list and recognized as a winner in four 2018 Info Security Product Guide Global Excellence Awards.

iboss is the leader in secure cloud gateways which allows organizations to provide their users safe access to the Internet from any device, anywhere in the world without appliances. Purpose built for the cloud, iboss relentlessly serves its customers to stand vigilant against the threats of tomorrow. iboss is backed by more than 100 patents and patents pending and protecting over 4,000 organizations worldwide. iboss is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.

