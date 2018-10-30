CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced entry into an agreement with Agriport A7 for the development of hyperscale data centers in Middenmeer, The Netherlands. Under the terms of the agreement, CyrusOne will have the option to purchase up to 33 hectares of land, in parcels as demand dictates, for a 270MW master planned multi-data center campus. The land is located on Agriport A7's 1,000 hectare campus approximately 40km north of central Amsterdam, which boasts access to the significant future power necessary to support the data center campus and is already home to two major hyperscale developments.

"We are very excited to announce this strategic partnership with the Agriport team to develop the largest master planned data center campus in Europe for our hyperscale customers. The unique, first-of-its-kind in the data center space, option agreement aligns the parties' interests and allows CyrusOne to aggressively pursue build-to-suit development projects on ready-to-develop property without deploying significant capital in advance of winning these deals," said Gary Wojtaszek, president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. "We will be replicating this development model around the globe and are already speaking to other potential land partners."

"Our campus, with low latency to the AMS-IX, has access to significant dark fiber and more than 600MWs of primarily green power. Already home to two of the world's largest hyperscale companies, we expect our partnership with CyrusOne to attract a number of additional players, ultimately establishing Agriport A7 as the premier location for large scale data center deployments in The Netherlands," said Anton Hiemstra, CEO of Agriport A7.

CyrusOne will provide further details on its third quarter earnings call scheduled for October 31, 2018.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than 45 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

