Five of America's Spookiest Sightseeing Experiences

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leisure Pass Group recommends the most spine-chilling city tours and blood-curdling attractions for the Halloween season

With ghoulish ghost tours, secret spectres and tales of witchcraft, America's cities offer visitors plenty of opportunities to get into the Halloween spirit all year round.

Experts at the Leisure Pass Group, the world's leading attraction pass company, have recommended five of the most spine-tingling city break experiences available - get ready to get spooked!

New York City: what lurks beneath?

Descend into the depths of the Basilica of St Patrick's Old Cathedral with the New York Pass' Catacombs by Candlelight Tour . Tread carefully through New York's underground tunnels and passageways as you explore the crypts of the old cathedral and discover the faithfully departed's final resting place on this 1-hour, atmospheric candle-lit guided tour. Prominent bishops, US Army officers, newspaper editors and even a US Presidential candidate are among the figures who may not rest quite so quietly in the catacombs. Usually priced at $35, the Catacombs by Candlelight Tour is included with the New York Pass.

www.newyorkpass.com

New Orleans: Voodoo Queens and malevolent spectres

Visitors to New Orleans can discover the haunting truths of the 'Big Easy', also known as the Voodoo heart of the South, with the New OrleansHaunted History Walking Tour . Take a French Quarter Ghost & Legends Tour and join expert guides on the trail of ghastly criminals and malevolent spectres who still haunt the Quarter - or choose the Cities of the Dead Cemetery Tour, which tells the spooky tale of St. Louis Cemetery, Louisiana's oldest, site of the last resting place of Marie Laveau, the 'Voodoo Queen' of New Orleans.Usually priced at $25, a choice of Haunted History Walking Tours is included with the New Orleans Pass.

www.neworleanspass.com

Philadelphia:brave the darkened streets of America's most haunted city

Philadelphia Pass holders can embark on one of the oldest ghost tours in the country this Halloween. The Ghost Tour of Philadelphia - Candlelight Walking Tour is a 75-90 minute tour of Independence Park and Society Hill led by a guide who recounts historically documented sightings of the ghoulish kind. From accounts of ghostly spirits to haunted houses and eerie graveyard omens, pass holders will learn about the darkest secrets hidden in the shadows of America's most historic (and most haunted) city. Usually priced at $20, The Ghost Tour of Philadelphia- Candlelight Walking Tour is included with the Philadelphia Pass.

www.philadelphiapass.com

Boston: do you believe in witchcraft?

Relive the fear and hysteria of the Salem Witch Trials with a visit to The Salem Witch Museum, included with the Go Boston Card. A short train ride from the city, visitors are transported back to Salem village as it existed in 1692 when the mere whisper of witchcraft struck terror into the hearts of the townspeople. Visitors can learn about the word "witch" and the phenomenon of the witch hunt which led to 180 women being imprisoned for witchcraft. Salem is arguably the most popular Halloween destination in the United States and even the town's name brings to mind the haunting scenes described in works of popular fiction and literature such as The Crucible. Usually priced at $12, The Salem Witch Museum is included with the Go Boston Card.

www.gobostoncard.com

San Antonio: will you accept an invitation from the undead?

San Antonio Explorer Pass holders can brave the #1 Haunted House in San Antonio. Scares lurk behind every corner of the creepy renovated mansion at Ripley's Haunted Adventure , complete with live (or are they?) actors and spooktacular special effects. Are you brave enough to accept an invitation from the undead?Usually priced at $23.80 per adult, entry to Ripley's Haunted Adventure is included with the San Antonio Explorer Pass.

www.sanantonioexplorerpass.com

The Leisure Pass Group is the world's biggest operator of multi-attraction passes which help visitors to save time and money on their sightseeing activities in 37 cities in 17 countries on five continents, including 14 different US cities. Pass holders can make savings of up to 60 per cent versus gate prices, while they also avoid having to queue for tickets - they simply scan their pass and walk right in.

www.leisurepassgroup.com