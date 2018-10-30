As from November 1, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Enorama Pharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 14, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ERMA TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011870302 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 161981 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 1, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Enorama Pharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ERMA BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011870310 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 161982 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0)8 463-80 00.