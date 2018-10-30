SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Construction Ltd settled legal proceeding with Auroratalo Oy and HDL-Talot Oy

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 30 OCTOBER 2018 15.00 EET

SRV Construction Ltd settled legal proceeding with Auroratalo Oy and HDL-Talot Oy

SRV Construction Ltd, Auroratalo Oy and HDL-Talot Oy, both real estate companies of Helsinki Diaconess Institute, settled their dispute in the District Court in Helsinki. The legal proceeding was submitted in 2013.

The matter concerns the construction costs and customers' payment liability incurred in a project management contract implemented by SRV.

According to the conciliation agreement, Auroratalo Oy and HDL-Talot Oy will pay an amount of compensation to SRV Construction Ltd. The amount of compensation does not have a significant impact on SRV's result.

By signing the agreement in the District Court, all parties agreed that they will not have any other claims.

