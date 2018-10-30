MEGA International named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools

For the tenth consecutive year, Gartner, Inc. has named MEGA International as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, published October 22, 2018, and authored by Samantha Searle and Marc Kerremans.

The report evaluated 11 enterprise architecture (EA) software vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We are very proud of being recognized by Gartner as a Leader in enterprise architecture for ten straight years. We believe this is a testament to all of us involved in MEGA's success: customers, partners, and employees alike," explained Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA.

"To us, this confirms that our significant improvements in MEGA's product strategy and customer experience are going in the right direction. We also enriched our solutions in releasing a new ideation module to better involve customers in our roadmap and launched HOPEX GDPR to help them comply with this challenging new regulation," continued de Risi.

MEGA offers a full range of robust business and IT transformation solutions, including specialized software tools for EA, IT portfolio management, governance and risk management. Companies have used MEGA's HOPEX solutions for more than 20 years to obtain a clear picture of how the organization operates so that executives and their teams can drive innovation and improve business decisions.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization, and risk management. MEGA's HOPEX software is a comprehensive lineup of integrated software bringing together industry-leading practices in enterprise architecture (EA), IT portfolio management (ITPM), business process analysis (BPA), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a single platform. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

