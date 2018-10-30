myPOS is thrilled to announce that it expands the tools available in its online marketplace integration by partnering with iDEAL an innovative payment solution which allows customers to pay for items and services by directly linking their bank account, circumventing the need for inputting credit card information.

iDEAL is a quick, secure and convenient payment solution from the Netherlands which negates the need for any kind of registration or enrolment. As long as the customer has a bank account with a bank partnered with iDEAL, all they need to do is log in with their online banking details, which automatically completes the transaction in the environment of the bank itself. This ensures that there's no security risk at all, and is also much quicker and convenient than having to enter your credit card details by hand.

All myPOS clients located in the Netherlands can easily implement iDEAL into their online stores using myPOS APIs. The solution is also available for several marketplaces supported by myPOS, like WooCommerce, OpenCart, Magento and more. While the market availability of iDEAL is limited for the time being, customers within that market will be pleased to have an alternate, easier method of checking out, if they don't wish for whatever reason to input their credit card details online.

This new development is a big part of myPOS CEO Christo Georgiev's plan for the future of the company. "The goal of myPOS is to provide an all-in-one solution for small and medium businesses, for both their physical and online storefronts," said Mr. Georgiev in a statement regarding the integration. "As such we will continue to work hard and add new features on both fronts, to benefit both our clients and their customers."

About myPOS Europe Ltd

myPOS Europe Ltd is a licensed payments provider and processor, registered at 25 Canada Square, Level 33, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB, United Kingdom.

The myPOS package includes a smart POS device, free myPOS account with business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.

www.mypos.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005677/en/

Contacts:

myPOS Europe Ltd

Irina Stefanova

PR manager

irina.stefanova@mypos.com