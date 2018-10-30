More Than 60 Debut Vehicles Now Confirmed For LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA In November

Audi, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, and Volvo Set to Introduce Vehicles and Make Significant Announcements, November 26-29

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show's (LA Auto Show) AutoMobility LA today announced the latest vehicles scheduled to be unveiled Nov. 26-29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Located in the nation's largest car, luxury car and green vehicle market according to J.D. Power, AutoMobility LA continues to be a prime platform for automakers to launch products, collaborate and share their insights into the future of transportation.

With more than 60 debut vehicles locked in for this year's AutoMobility LA, nearly half will make their highly-anticipated world premiere, including an all new-vehicle from Hyundai and a pickup truck from Jeep. Kia is also expected to have multiple vehicles make their world debut, including one of the brand's best-selling cars.

German luxury automaker Audi has confirmed that the e-tron GT concept 4-door electric performance coupe will make its global premiere at AutoMobility LA for media and industry professionals. Mitsubishi's newest concept is also set to make its North American debut at the show.

This year, 57% of AutoMobility LA's debut vehicles span across several segments within the luxury class; these include Volvo's latest luxury sedan, the all-new S60, which will make its auto show debut alongside the all-new V60 Cross Country wagon. The Swedish automaker has also confirmed that its global CEO is slated to make significant announcements about the company's progressive approach to transportation from its all-new display at AutoMobility LA.

The Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled roadster will also have its 2019 lineup of models make their auto show debut at AutoMobility LA, including the S, SL, SLR, and new Grand Touring.

"Cars are designed, purchased, tuned, customized and enjoyed year-round here in Los Angeles," said Terri Toennies, Executive Vice President and General Manager of AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show. "In a city that's known for its car culture and overall passion for cars, there is no better place to debut vehicles, reach influencers and engage with the masses than AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show."

Additional information regarding the show's vehicle debut lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

To register for AutoMobility LA, please visit automobilityla.com/register.

Following AutoMobility LA, the 2018 LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public Nov. 30 - Dec. 9. To purchase tickets for the show, please visit laautoshow.com/tickets/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2018 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 26-29, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2018 will be open to the public Nov. 30-Dec. 9. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit https://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Listen to past panels, interviews, and keynotes on AutoMobility LA's new podcast at https://automobilityla.com/podcast/.

