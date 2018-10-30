The Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market is Expected to Reach $3.21 Billion by 2023

FREMONT, California, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market, Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2023', the satellite M2M and IoT network market is estimated to reach $3.21 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 32.58% by 2018 - 2023. With the advent of computing, sensing, and communication as a part of fourth technical revolution, expectations have risen to reduce the manual intervention and use advanced technologies at work. This led to the advent of Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) to assure a connected ecosystem, working based on next-generation sensors, cloud platform, telematics, and various other technologies. These two technologies catered the urgency of acquiring information from globally scattered resources through satellites. Satellites can potentially integrate the gathered information by monitoring the fixed and mobile assets remotely.

The rapid expansion in the IoT network to connect the globally scattered resources at a central location and to disseminate the insights across the internal network are the predominant factors which will drive the growth in the satellite M2M and IoT network market. To cater the market with more value propositions and to reduce the investment costs of the end-user, satellite operators and device manufacturers are together developing robust solutions that can potentially switch between terrestrial and satellite network as required. Moreover, it has been witnessed that satellite operators are also collaborating with IoT and connectivity application developers to advance the capability of end to end solutions.

According to the author, Sunil Bafna, "Satellite IoT and M2M network market will be majorly driven by technological advancements in associated devices for M2M and IoT enabling satellites, increase in IoT connectivity network and launch of Nanosatellite constellation. Also, the satellite network operators are developing relatively scalable and hybrid components, which facilitate capabilities equivalent to the components that are being used in traditional big satellites. Applications such as mobile, telemetry, and asset monitoring, that require relatively low power, are well supported by L-Band as it is a reliable frequency spectrum which is licensed and can help to access the services globally. Additionally, L-Band is highly robust and is not affected by turbulent weather conditions as other satellite bands, particularly Ku-and Ka-band."

With the huge demand for satellite M2M and IoT network, development of smart cities and investments in connected cars are considered lucrative opportunities that satellite operators are progressing to harness in the coming years. Apart from these, agriculture, construction, autonomous aircraft or UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) are also expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

The global satellite M2M and IoT network market is categorized on the basis of end-user that includes logistics and transportation, natural resources, heavy industries, government and military, aviation, and others. The other end-user segment that includes banking and retail, connected cars, smart cities, consumer IoT; is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 37.05% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Currently, the major demand for satellite M2M and IoT network is for transportation and logistics and heavy industries. The global satellite M2M and IoT network market is also classified on the frequency band such as L-band, Ku-and Ka-band, S-band, and other (X-band and C-band).

According to the author Rahul Papney, "North America is one of the most prominent regions for the growth of the global satellite M2M and IoT network market. In 2017, North America dominated the global satellite M2M and IoT network market with the U.S. acquiring the maximum market share, globally. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils an immense potential for its growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The U.K. acquired the largest market share in Europe, whereas, Switzerland is expected to witness the highest growth rate in this region during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Similarly, the APAC market is also likely to witness numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period 2018-2023."

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by end-user, frequency band and region. Transportation and logistics, natural resources, heavy industries, government and military, aviation, and others (banking and retail, connected cars, smart cities, consumer IoT) are covered as a part of end-user segmentation in the present study. Moreover, frequency band segment includes L-band, Ku-and Ka-band, S-band, and others (X-band and C-band) in the global Satellite M2M and IoT network market. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 12 different countries.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the satellite M2M and IoT network ecosystem and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report has profiles of around 15 companies which are: Airbus S.A.S., The Boeing Company, OHB SE, Thales Group, Eutelsat S.A., Globalstar, Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Inmarsat plc., Intelsat, Iridium Communications Inc., GomSpace A/S, Vodafone Limited., Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Helios Wire Corporation.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the trends in the global satellite M2M and IoT network market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the satellite M2M and IoT network market during the forecast period 2018-2023?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global satellite M2M and IoT network market?

Which end-user (transportation and logistics, natural resources, heavy industries, government and military, aviation, and others) of the global satellite M2M and IoT network market will dominate in the coming years?

What is the revenue generated by the global satellite M2M and IoT network market by frequency band (L-band, Ku-and Ka-band, S-band, and others) in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023?

What is the aggregate revenue generated by the global satellite M2M and IoT network market by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World) in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023?

, , , and Rest of the World) in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023? What is the total revenue contributed by the prominent countries (The U.S., Canada , The U.K., Spain , Switzerland , China , India and Japan , among others) in each region in the global satellite M2M and IoT network market in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023?

, The U.K., , , , and , among others) in each region in the global satellite M2M and IoT network market in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023? What is the total revenue generated by each region for different end-user in the global satellite M2M and IoT network market in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023?

What is the total revenue generated by each region for different frequency band in the global satellite M2M and IoT network market in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023?

Who are the key players in the global satellite M2M and IoT network market and the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the satellite M2M and IoT network companies foresee five years ahead?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the satellite M2M and IoT network market?

