KIKO MILANO are Made up With Centric PLM

Centric Software is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, KIKO MILANO.

Founded in 1997, Italian cosmetics brand KIKO MILANO features a range of cutting-edge makeup, face and body treatments. Promoting safe and effective products of the highest quality, created to satisfy the beauty requirements of women of any age, KIKO has quickly become the number one make-up brand in Italy.

"Before the implementation of Centric Software, we had an unstructured process. We release many new products every year. Managing all these new products and all the related data is definitely not easy, especially because the data is managed by different departments. Because our products are used on people, there are many tests that are performed or requested which definitely makes the product development process longer," explains Maria Viglione, Sourcing & Purchasing Manager at KIKO.

"(So) We decided to centralize all our data within Centric Software enabling us to create KPIs and reports that allow us to measure everything we do. The software is easily scalable. It can be managed in a dynamic way to show the same data with different views depending on the user and it guarantees consistent management of the information."

"The software helps us develop our products from concept all the way through to products being available in our shops. We are working on our digital transformation and Centric Software is a big part of that. What I like is that it gives us the opportunity to have clear milestone management where everything comes together."

"One of the things we've seen improve is that we now have just one repository. The information is there and it's 100% accurate and visible to everyone at the same time. Centric helps us with this because we are guaranteed to have up-to-date and precise costs in real time."

KIKO MILANO was established and founded in 1997 by Percassi. It is an Italian professional cosmetics brand that features a range of cutting-edge makeup, face and body treatments. Safe and effective products of the highest quality, created to satisfy the beauty requirements of women of any age.

"Be What You Want to Be." This is how KIKO sums up its vision of Beauty. Through its extraordinarily wide and diversified range of products, KIKO allows everyone to express their own personality with custom-made products. A variety of colours, effects and sensations that are unique in the market to suit your style, skin tone, skin type and specific requirements, at every phase of your life.

KIKO's identity is rooted in "Made in Italy" values and the world of the capital for fashion, art and design. The research into original textures and colours is combined with research into quality formulas with guaranteed performance, for a perfect fusion of quality and creativity.

The result of cutting-edge scientific discoveries and the latest fashion trends, KIKO continuously renews itself with products that are always new and closer to the multiple ideals of beauty.

