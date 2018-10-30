DJ ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 30-Oct-2018 / 14:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings* +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format | |if possible)i | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*1a. Identity of the issuer | | |or the underlying issuer of | Zeal Network SE | |existing shares to which | LEI 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 | |voting rights are | | |attached*ii*:* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer | |*(please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Non-UK issuer | x | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please mark the | |appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | x | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial | | |instruments | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Other (please specify)iii: | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Name |Duke University | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |City and country of |Durham, North Carolina, | |registered office (if |United States | |applicable) | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Name |Blackwell Partners LLC - | | |Series A | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if | | |applicable) | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*5. Date on which the | | |threshold was crossed or |26/10/2018 | |reached*vi*:* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*6. Date on which issuer |29/10/2018 | |notified (DD/MM/YYYY):* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation* | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ | | % of | | | | | | voting | % of voting | Total | | | | rights | rights through |of both|Total number | | |attached| financial | in % |of voting | | | to | instruments |(8.A + |rights of | | | shares | (total of 8.B 1 | 8.B) |issuervii | | | (total | + 8.B 2) | | | | |of 8. A)| | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation | | | | | |on the date| | | | | |on which |3.10% |n/a |3.10% |8,385,088 | |threshold | | | | | |was crossed| | | | | |or reached | | | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Position of| | | | | |previous | | | | | |notificatio|n/a |n/a |n/a | | |n (if | | | | | |applicable)| | | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |*8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which | |the threshold was crossed or reached*viii | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |*Class/type | | | |of* | | | |*shares* |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect*| | | | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of |(Art 10 of| | | | Directive | Directive | Directive |Directive | | | | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/E| | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | C) | | | | | | |(DTR5.2.1)| | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |GB00BHD66J44 | |260,323 | |3.10%| +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |*SUBTOTAL 8. | 260,323 | 3.10% | |A* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | |*Number of voting rights |*% of| |*Type of |*Expiration*|*Exercise/ * |that may be acquired if |votin| |financial |*date*x |*Conversion |the instrument is |g | |instrument* | |Period*xi |exercised/converted.* |right| | | | | |s* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | |*SUBTOTAL 8. B 1* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to | |Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))* |

+------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ |*Type | | | | |*% of| |of | |*Exercise/ * | |*Number of|votin| |financ|*Expiration* |*Conversion |*Physical or cash |voting |g | |ial |*date*x |Period *xi |settlement*xii |rights * |right| |instru| | | | |s* | |ment* | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | | |*SUBTOTAL 8.B.2* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+-----+ +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*9. Information in relation to the person subject to the | |notification obligation *(please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Person subject to the notification | | |obligation is not controlled by any natural | | |person or legal entity and does not control | | |any other undertaking(s) holding directly | | |or indirectly an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuerxiii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings | | |through which the voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held | | |starting with the ultimate controlling | | |natural person or legal entityxiv (please | | |add additional rows as necessary) | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | *% of | | | | |voting | | | | |rights | | | | |through| | | | *% of |financi| | | | voting | al | | | | rights if |instrum| | | | it equals |ents if| *Total of both if it equals | | *Name*xv | or is | it | or is higher than the | | |higher than|equals | notifiable threshold* | | | the | or is | | | |notifiable |higher | | | |threshold* | than | | | | | the | | | | |notifia| | | | | ble | | | | |thresho| | | | | ld* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Duke | | | | |University | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Gothic | | | | |Corporation| | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Blackwell | | | | |Partners |3.10% | |3.10% | |LLC - | | | | |Series A | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:* | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Name of the proxy | | |holder | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The number and % of | | |voting rights held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The date until which | | |the voting rights will | | |be held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*11. Additional information*xvi | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ +---------------------+--------------------------+ |*Place of completion*|Amsterdam, The Netherlands| +---------------------+--------------------------+ |*Date of completion* |30th October 2018 | +---------------------+--------------------------+ ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: HOL TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 6373 EQS News ID: 739547 End of Announcement EQS News Service

