Technavio analysts forecast the global generic e-learning courses market to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005480/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global generic e-learning courses market to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of on-demand learning is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global generic e-learning courses market 2018-2022. On-demand learning refers to learning solutions available anytime and anywhere as and when required by the learner. It is also called just-in-time learning as the information required is quickly made available to learners in the form of a defined course structure, which may be unique to a job role or an organization. On-demand learning has numerous advantages in terms of increasing learning personalization, flexibility, and learning engagement.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global generic e-learning courses market is the cost advantage of generic courses:

Global generic e-learning courses market: Cost advantage of generic courses

Generic courses are designed based on universally accepted course curriculum. These courses are created in collaboration with subject matter experts, thus ensuring quality educational content.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Generic courses can be used for compliance training, change management, negotiation skills, and effective customer handling. Thus, generic courses could be preferably used by startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises due to their budget constraints."

Global generic e-learning courses market: Segmentation analysis

The global generic e-learning courses market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (academic institutes and corporates) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, academic institutes and corporates, the academic institutes' segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 58% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 54% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005480/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com