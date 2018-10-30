Technavio analysts forecast the global adult diapers market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growth in online retail for personal hygiene products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global adult diapers market 2018-2022. The online market for personal hygiene products witnessed significant growth over the past couple of years. The growth in online retail sales channels, coupled with the adoption of the multi-channel business model by existing market vendors, has contributed to the growth of the adult diapers market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global adult diapers market is the growing awareness and adoption of diapers in developing regions:

Global adult diapers market: Growing awareness and adoption of diapers in developing regions

The prevalence of incontinence has increased in developing countries. Moreover, growing awareness, disposable income, and improving living standards have contributed to the demand for adult diapers in developing regions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, "Technological advances and innovation in material, application, and design of diapers have resulted in the introduction of several user-friendly products. Considering the high proportion of the price conscious population in these developing regions, manufacturers have introduced small packs of affordable diapers."

Global adult diapers market: Segmentation analysis

The global adult diapers market research report provides market segmentation by product (pad type, pant type, and others), by distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, pad type and pant type, the pad type segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 58% of the market. The growth of the segment can be due to the increased popularity of adult diapers among the female population.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 36% share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The growth in the APAC can be due to the growing awareness regarding the implications of incontinence and the benefits associated with incontinence products.

