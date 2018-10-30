sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven and one-half cents ($.275) per share of common stock payable on January 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2018. This is a 2% increase over the prior quarterly cash dividend.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Crystal Rios
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/526585/Utah-Medical-Products-Inc-Increases-Quarterly-Dividend


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE