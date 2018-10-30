As from October 31, 2018, Subscription rights issued by Mantex Aktiebolag will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 13, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MANTEX TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011844521 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 161717 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from October 31, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Mantex Aktiebolag will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MANTEX BTA 1 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011844539 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 161718 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Kapitalförvaltning For further information, please call G&W Kapitalförvaltning on +46 8 503 000 50