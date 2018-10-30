According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global consumer camera drones market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Advancement in sensors and emergence of low-cost drones is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005443/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global consumer camera drones market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Consumer Camera Drones Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global consumer camera drones market into the following products:

Multirotor

Fixed wing

Single rotor

In 2017, the multirotor segment accounted for 80% of the global market and is projected to decline to 79% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global consumer camera drones market: Top emerging trend

Adoption of delivery drones is an emerging trend in the media entertainment space. Delivery drones are designed to transport materials. A delivery drone will work with an anchor or basket-like feature on the bottom part. For instance, Amazon has been working on drone-based delivery system for its packages. The goal of this system, which is called amazon prime Air, is to fly individual packages out to customers within 30 minutes of ordering. This system will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system. Amazon Prime Air Drones will be connected to the internet to allow for flight control management and communication between drones. Furthermore, on December 7, 2016, Amazon successfully delivered a Prime Air parcel to Cambridge, England. Thus, a rise in interest and demand for these drones is expected during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Consumer Camera Drones Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (Multirotor, Fixed wing, Single rotor)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (BNN TECHNOLOGY, Guangzhou Walkera Technology, Hobbico, Parrot, YUNEEC)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005443/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com