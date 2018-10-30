Experts Across The Globe Select LG SIGNATURE As Their Ultimate Go-To Products

SEOUL, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its official launch in 2015, LG SIGNATURE has been partnering with world-renowned experts in various fields such as fashion, interior design and cuisine. As one of the key activities with prominent tastemakers from around the globe, the company held an exclusive high society event in Singapore on August 14th. LG invited more than 100 guests, including media representatives, high-society VIPs and professionals to highlight the brand's product leadership combined with uncompromising design. As such, designers, architects and experts in cuisine from all over the world have expressed their preference for the LG SIGNATURE products not only when choosing for themselves, but also when recommending to clients. With the original range consisting of an OLED TV, refrigerator, washing machine and air-purifier, the ultra-premium luxury brand from LG Electronics is the ultimate go-to brand for professionals throughout the world.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W has a breathtaking "wallpaper" design that blends seamlessly into any interior, making it the perfect addition to any room. Andrea Savage, partner of the award-winning interior design studio Design Intervention, strives to create a cohesive, functional interior without sacrificing the overall aesthetics and recommends the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W to all her clients claiming, "in the past, interior designers tried to conceal a TV, however, with this TV, I get to use it as part of the décor." Moreover, star Architect and Interior Designer Hadi Teherani who believes something is true when function and design together form a total unit, stated "the TV, which looks as minimal as a piece of paper, is simply perfect in its technical statement. The picture is so clear - it naturally draws you in."

Experts in cuisine across the world have praised the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator for its function and design. "I like that the full stainless-steel fridge is solid, well-made and air-tight to keep food fresh. Its Fresh Air Filter with forced air circulation helps with the upkeep of the refrigerator's hygiene by deodorizing the internal air. I love the deep, wide drawers, I have never owned a fridge with such spacious drawers," said Leslie Tay, award-winning food blogger and TV host. In addition, Architect Hadi Teherani, whose art philosophy lies in combining design with maximum functionality, appreciates the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator's sharp and futuristic design which keeps the kitchen area stylish. He also praised the InstaView Door-in-Door feature, a dark-glass pane embedded in the front that becomes transparent with two quick knocks, which he found inspirational towards his offering of revolutionary insight into freshness.

Popular with global fashion designers, the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine not only boasts a beautiful, luxurious enamel coating, but also allows users to wash two separate loads of laundry simultaneously through its TWINWash function. For Beatrice Tan, creative director of women's clothing brand KLARRA, fabric care is of the utmost importance. She says the TWINWash not only "helps (her) save time on laundry" but also allows her to "wash her delicate fabrics that require special care in a separate drum." Architect Hadi Teherani is particularly thrilled with the Centum System technology, "the whole process is almost silent. When I pressed the spin cycle on my old washing machine, the whole laundry room vibrated. Using the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is very comfortable - as if driving a luxury car where you don't even notice the damping."

The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier's ability to keep the air clean and fresh, and its aesthetically pleasing appearance has claimed praise from well-respected designers worldwide. "Since having children, I have found a huge appreciation for the Air Purifier! It does its job of filtering the air perfectly and I particularly love its rain view window for its relaxing scenes of rainfall gently splashing against the screen." said Andrea Savage.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is LG Electronics' ultra-premium brand. By uniting the best of LG technology and design under a single brand, LG SIGNATURE offers consumers a collection that boasts subtle elegance and top-notch performance. The range of LG SIGNATURE products includes InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, TWINWash washing machine, air purifier and award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TV W. All LG SIGNATURE products have one thing in common: uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. LG SIGNATURE products have won a number of industry awards for technological innovation and sophisticated design, including 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award, iF Gold Award 2016 and Red Dot Design Award 2016.