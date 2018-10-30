Marlabs Partners With UiPath to Offer Digital Automation Solutions

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership poised to introduce full-fledged digital workforce in the enterprise

Marlabs, Inc., the digital innovation firm that specializes in providing 360-degree digital transformation frameworks today announced their partnership with UiPath, a New York-based based Robotic Process Automation company.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707608/Marlabs_Logo.jpg )



The relationship will enable Marlabs' clients to step up their pace of process automation with added efficiency and cost optimization while scaling their use of the UiPath RPA enterprise platform by leveraging the Marlabs team of RPA certified specialists.

Marlabs sees an increased demand in customers seeking solutions that help them transform operational processes in an agile way. The partnership with UiPath will enable clients to complete routine tasks with optimal effectiveness by delegating these processes to a virtual digital workforce of software robots. This allows them to focus on strategic, imperative, and core business initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Jay Nair, Chief Operating Officer,Marlabs, said, "As an innovation-hungry company, we are always on the look-out for potential ways of delivering differentiated value to our clients. This includes partnerships and strategic alliances with niche solution providers. UiPath has been doing commendable job in the space of Robotic Process Automation and this fits well with our agenda of providing next-gen solutions to our clients. We believe this combination is well poised to meet the growing demand for digitalization and automation in our customers' business processes."

Chris Morgan, Vice President, Global Partners, UiPath, said, "We are excited to partner with Marlabs to take our innovative enterprise-grade RPA platform to their clients. Marlabs' in-depth expertise in digital platforms and technologies will complement our strategic focus on delivering a fast-to-scale and easy-to-use RPA platform. Together, we will focus on enabling organizations with a full-fledged digital workforce and further strengthen our position in the RPA market."

About Marlabs

Marlabs is a digital innovation company providing specialized Digital 360 frameworks to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey Marlabs employs over 2,300 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and India.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 1,800 business customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

For more information, visit http://www.uipath.com

Media Contact:

Shyam Ananthnarayan

Phone: +91-80-48972472

Email: shyam.ananthnarayan@marlabs.com



Marlabs Socials:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marlabs-inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marlabs (@Marlabs)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlabsinc

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+MarlabsIncorporated

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlabsinc (@marlabsinc)