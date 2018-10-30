

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move sure to draw legal challenges, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order ending 'birthright citizenship' for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.



Trump revealed his plan in an interview for 'Axios on HBO' on Monday as a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants heads toward the U.S. border.



In an excerpt of the interview released by Axios, Trump claimed ending birthright citizenship could be accomplished without a constitutional amendment.



'It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't,' Trump said. 'You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order.'



The policy of granting birthright citizenship stems from a long-recognized interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which states, 'All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.'



Trump falsely claimed the U.S. is the only country that grants birthright citizenship, arguing the 'ridiculous' policy 'has to end.'



A report published by the Harvard Human Rights Journal in 2012 said more than 30 countries, mostly in the Western Hemisphere, provide birthright citizenship.



Trump expressed confidence ending birthright citizenship will happen with an executive order that is currently in the process of being crafted by his administration.



However, any executive order would face considerable legal scrutiny, leading to a constitutional debate over the 14th Amendment.



The president's comments come as he has repeatedly sought to focus on the issue of illegal immigration ahead of next week's midterm elections.



Illegal immigration is seen as a winning issue for Trump, who has sent more than 5,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to stop an 'invasion' by the migrant caravan.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



