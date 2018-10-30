

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Under instruction from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Defense Department is sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border with Mexico to stop two caravans of U.S.-bound Central American migrants.



The military was called hours after Trump's warning, 'This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!'



Trump made the extraordinarily heavy deployment even as the migrants' U.S.-bound journey was still hundreds of miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border



With the crucial midterm elections just a week ahead, both the Republican and Democratic parties have been accused of using the migrants for electoral gain.



Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, commander of U.S. Northern Command, announced the massive military move at a joint news conference in Washington Monday.



'By the end of this week we will deploy over 5,200 soldiers to the Southwest border. That is just the start of this operation. We will continue to adjust the numbers,' Gen. O'Shaughnessy told reporters.



The active duty soldiers will join 2,092 National Guardsmen who are already at the border. The troops are coming from Fort Campbell and Fort Knox, Kentucky.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan said the troops will be sent initially to staging bases in California, Texas and Arizona in support of law enforcement with Customs and Border Protection.



McAleenan said his agency is facing a new and challenging threat from the caravan phenomenon. 'The formation of multiple large groups present unique safety and border security threats,' according to him. Due to the large size of the potential caravans that may arrive at the border, the Department of Homeland Security has further requested the Pentagon's support.



The commissioner said that one caravan has already made illegal entry across two international borders, and the second - still in Guatemala - has deployed violent and dangerous tactics against Guatemalan and Mexican border security teams.



But reports say the caravans' size is dwindling due to an offer of Mexican asylum and the length of the journey.



Explaining the 'Operation Faithful Patriot' strategy, O'Shaughnessy said the military assets will be flown in 'with a priority to build up Southern Texas then Arizona and then California.'



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be joined by three combat engineer battalions.



The military is also providing three medium lift helicopter companies and military police units. There are already three C-130 Hercules and one C-17 Globemaster III aircraft standing by to provide strategic airlift for CBP.



