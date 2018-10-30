According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global hyperscale data center market is expected to register a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-over-year basis, during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005474/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hyperscale data center market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global hyperscale data center market into the following geographical regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 47% of the global market and is projected to decline to 42% by 2022, exhibiting almost 5% decrease in market share.

Global hyperscale data center market: Top emerging trend

Construction of green data centers is an emerging trend in the ICT space. The high power consumption and increase in carbon emissions by data centers globally are factors that are creating awareness about green data center facilities among enterprises. These facilities help in the operation of energy-efficient power, IT, and cooling infrastructure; low power consumption; and carbon footprint. Many new innovations and strategies are implemented in data centers to improve their performance. The use of renewable energy sources, free cooling, consolidation, and waste recycling are some of the methodologies implemented in green data centers. Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook operate green data center facilities. Thus, with such advantages associated with green data centers, it is expected that there would be a greater number of such facilities, which will boost the growth of the overall global market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)

Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, Facebook)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005474/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com