

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) introduced a new MacBook Air with 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, the latest processors.



The new MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display with over 4 million pixels of resolution so text and images in macOS Mojave look sharp and stunning, the company said. And with 48 percent more color than the previous generation, images are more lifelike than ever.



The company noted that the new MacBook Air also includes a built-in FaceTime HD camera, which is perfect for Group FaceTime calls with friends and family, as well as a three microphone array for better sound quality when making calls and improved voice recognition for Siri.



MacBook Air now includes Touch ID - a fingerprint sensor built right into the keyboard - which allows the users to conveniently and instantly unlock MacBook Air, authenticate identity, and make fast, simple and secure purchases using Apple Pay. To support Touch ID, MacBook Air comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip, which makes notebook far more secure.



MacBook Air also features the third-generation Apple-designed keyboard. Each key is individually backlit using low-power LEDs for more accurate illumination. The new MacBook Air also includes a Force Touch trackpad, which delivers pressure-sensing capabilities and haptic feedback, and is 20 percent larger than on the previous generation MacBook Air, the company said.



Apple said the new MacBook Air features an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics and faster 2133 MHz system memory up to 16GB. MacBook Air also features SSDs up to 1.5TB in capacity, that are up to 60 percent faster than the previous generation and make launching apps and opening files feel snappier and more responsive.



In addition, the new MacBook Air enclosure is made from a custom, Apple-designed aluminum alloy that enables the use of 100 percent recycled aluminum for the first time, the company said.



Apple said the new Air has all-day battery life, or 13 hours of iTunes playback. The device weighs 2.75 pounds and is 15-millimeters thin. Apple announced that MacBook Air will start at $1,199. Preorders start today, and the device will be available on November 7. The new MacBook Air is available in gold, space gray and silver.



Apple also announced new MacBook Pro graphics options that will bring powerful Radeon Pro Vega graphics to MacBook Pro for the first time. These new graphics options deliver up to 60 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding video editing, 3D design and rendering workloads.



The new graphics configuration option for MacBook Pro will be available to order on apple.com and in Apple retail stores and through Apple Authorized Resellers starting Wednesday, November 14.



Separately Apple said it unveiled a new version of the Mac Mini,. The Mac Mini starts with 32 gigabytes of memory but can go up to 64 GB. The device comes in a space gray finish and has four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two traditional USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.



The new Mac mini Starts at $799. It is available to order today on apple.com. It will be available in Apple retail stores and through Apple Authorized Resellers starting Wednesday, November 7, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX