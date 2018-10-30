Military Drones Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Military Drones Market by Type, Application (ISRT, Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations, Battle Damage Management), Range (VLOS, EVLOS, BLOS), Propulsion Type, Launching Mode, Endurance, MTOW, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Military Drones Market is projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2018 to USD 26.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.00% from 2018 to 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Military Drones Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=221577711

Increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) applications and combat operations is expected to drive the growth of the military drones market across the globe. Improvements in flight control systems, owing to the development of sense and avoid technology, are also expected to fuel the growth of the military drones market.

The delivery and transportation application segment of the military drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the delivery and transportation application segment of the military drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of UAVs for military applications such as inspection, monitoring, surveying, mapping, and remote sensing, along with providing supplies to troops. Properties of UAVs such as superior endurance, high efficiency, and low operating costs have also fueled their increased use in military applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Military Drones Market"

72- Tables

47- Figures

186- Pages

Increasing defense budgets of various countries have resulted in the growth of the Extended Line of Sight (EVLOS) segment of the military drones market.

Based on range, the Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) segment of the military drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Small UAVs fall under the EVLOS category and are primarily used in surveillance, monitoring, and target acquisition applications. Increasing defense budgets of various countries across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the EVLOS segment of the military drones market during the forecast period.

Improved endurance and enhanced payload carrying capabilities are factors leading to the growth of the fixed-wing segment of the military drones market.

Based on type, the fixed-wing segment of the military drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed-wing drones offer improved endurance and can cover a large area in a short interval of time. As such, they are used in various military applications. Moreover, the high payload carrying capability of fixed-wing drones is also expected to lead to their increased demand across the globe, thereby fueling the growth of the fixed-wing segment of the market.

The Asia Pacific military drones market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The military drones market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for UAVs from the military sector of countries such as China, India, and Japan. The military budgets of the above-mentioned countries are increasing on a yearly basis, which has subsequently led to the adoption of UAVs by militaries of these countries as these drones assist in the collection of battlefield data.

Ask for PDF @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=221577711

Key players operating in the military drones market include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), and Boeing (US), among others.

Please explore relevant report "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market"also.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-drone-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com