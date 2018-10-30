Web Summit is one of the largest and top technology conferences attended by more than 70,000 people from all over the world. In 2018 Web Summit welcomes its guests and participants in Lisbon on November 5-8. Busy conference agenda and exhibition are enriched by PITCH competition among startups that have received under €3 million in funding.

PublBox has been selected to the top 160 startups that will present their ideas and apps in front of an international panel of judges and investors gaining a chance to win PITCH at Web Summit 2018.

PublBox CEO Alex Stefanovic states:

«Our team gears up for PITCH since Web Summit is one of the most important events in the IT industry and it is the best marketplace to present startups! We have made great progress over the past year in developing our product, we have worked hard, and we are very encouraged to be on the shortlist at such a global and significant event represented by almost all segments of the IT market»

At Web Summit PublBox is about to present its new positioning and advanced features of the automated social media management software. See you at stand B431 on Day 1 of the exhibition and on PITCH Stage 3 (November 6, 11:30 am 12:30 pm).

PublBox is the software behind better social media marketing when you want results without hiring freelancers or an outside agency. PublBox combines scheduled posting on major social platforms with other advanced features such as Post Advisor, Graphic Designer and more.

https://publbox.com

Web Summit is Europe's largest tech conference with over 70,000 attendees and an important meeting place for leading hi-tech companies that shape the future of business and our lives.

https://websummit.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005788/en/

Contacts:

PublBox

Ksenia Khirvonina

Head of Social Media PR

+1 408 260 5522

pr@publbox.com