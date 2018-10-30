Aptean Inc.; ESW Capital, LLC: ESW Capital Acquires Aptean Vertical Business Applications Group

AUSTIN, Texas and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW Capital, LLC has completed the acquisition of the Vertical Business Applications Group of Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical software solutions, via a newly formed subsidiary, the two companies announced today.



The Vertical Business Applications Group will join ESW Capital under the newly formed Avolin portfolio of companies, which will continue to operate the robust set of critical enterprise software solutions across Customer Relationship Management, Knowledge Management, IT Support and Supply Chain Management. The leading portfolio of solutions currently addresses some of the most crucial issues for over 1,400 customers in more than 50 countries and is deeply ingrained in customers' industry-specific workflows.

Avolin will focus on customer success and continue to invest in both the core product portfolio, as well as the development of new and advanced technology solutions. It will also explore opportunities to complement and expand the product range through meaningful acquisitions and continue to grow the ESW portfolio of enterprise software solutions.

Michael Speranza, an experienced B2B technology and software executive who served as SVP and General Manager of Aptean's Vertical Business Applications Group, will head the Avolin portfolio and will assume the role of CEO of Avolin.

"The acquisition by ESW Capital is an exciting development for the business and our customers and partners. Avolin will move forward with a focused strategy and leverage ESW's proven model to strengthen and grow businesses by providing even better products and support for existing and future customers," Speranza said. "I am looking forward to continuing the strong engagement that we have with our customers and partners, who rely on our solutions to help them make vitally important business decisions, and delivering the benefits that will come as being part of the ESW portfolio."

"We wish Michael and his team success as they take on this exciting new challenge," said TVN Reddy, Aptean CEO. "This action allows for both Avolin and Aptean to continue to improve focus on their core capabilities of driving product excellence and customer satisfaction. We will both now be able to offer more focused purpose-built solutions for the unique vertical markets we serve through product investment and innovation."

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean provides very specific industries with very specific ERP, supply chain management and customer experience solutions. In today's fast-paced, highly competitive economy, organizations don't have time to waste forcing homegrown software, spreadsheets and one-size-fits-all solutions to do things they were never designed to do. That's why over 2,500 highly specialized organizations in more than 20 industries and 54 countries rely on Aptean to streamline their everyday operations. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com .

