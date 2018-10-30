

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said it introduced the new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance, marking the biggest change to iPad ever.



The all-new design pushes 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays to the edges of iPad Pro and integrates Face ID to securely unlock iPad with just a glance. The A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine in iPad Pro outperforms most PC laptops and offers a new USB-C connector, Gigabit-class LTE, and up to 1TB of storage to enable powerful new mobile workflows.



A second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and wirelessly charges at the same time. A new touch sensor built onto Apple Pencil detects taps, introducing an entirely new way to interact within apps. The new Smart Keyboard Folio features a streamlined design that's adjustable for added versatility. The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio are available to order starting today and in stores starting Wednesday, November 7.



The new 11-inch iPad Pro packs a bigger display with more pixels in the same footprint as the 10.5-inch model, yet still weighs just one pound. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro places the largest display of any iPad into a more portable package - a massive 25 percent reduction in volume. Both models are just 5.9 mm thin - the thinnest iPad design ever - making iPad Pro now even easier to take with the user, the company said.



Face ID, the most secure facial authentication system in any tablet or computer, comes to iPad for the first time. The TrueDepth Camera on iPad Pro also enables Animoji and Memoji.



The new Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, available for purchase separately, give iPad Pro users new levels of precision and productivity. The second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro for pairing and wireless charging.



The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations as well as a new 1TB option. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com and Apple Store locations, and is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers, the company said.



The new iPad Pro models, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio are available to order starting today from apple.com with availability starting Wednesday, November 7, in the US and more than 40 additional countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE and UK.



Later this year, the new iPad Pro models will be available in Colombia, Greece, Greenland, Guatemala, India, Israel, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Macedonia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, with other countries and regions to follow, the company said.



The second generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for $129 (US). The new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available in space gray for $179 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $199 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.



