Lubrizol Demonstrates Integrated Technology Solutions

for Highly Flexible Electronics at 2018 IDTechEx Show

CLEVELAND, October 29, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces that its Engineered Polymers business will exhibit in booth N28 at IDTechEx Show! on November 14-15, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. The IDTechEx Show! presents the latest in emerging technologies covering 3D Printing, Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage, Graphene, Internet of Things, Printed Electronics, Sensors and Wearable Technology.



Following the theme of the event, Lubrizol will be "Connecting Emerging Technologies with Global Brands" by showcasing innovative technologies from its Engineered Polymers and Performance Coatings businesses. These technologies are especially well suited for Electronics including flexible hybrid electronics, wearables, mobile devices and accessories, and 3D printing.

To demonstrate the value of integrating solutions from across its broad range of technologies, Lubrizol will unveil its custom-designed Multi-Tech Commuter (MTC) jacket prototypes for show, touch and tell with event attendees. Designed for stylish and functional street-to-office wearability, the MTC jacket features Lubrizol materials that ensure function, comfort and durability over the life of the garment.

Engineered for comfortable motion and mobility, stretch denim and polyester fabrics move and breathe with the wearer. A flexible circuit heating element across the inside of the jacket's back provides warmth on demand, perfect for environments with large temperature swings or for comfortable dashes from commute-to-indoors - without the bulk of additional clothing layers. Fabric treatment at the elbows and palms enhances garment durability, while stretch-restrictive coating printed over the electrically conductive traces protects the circuits in-use and during laundering.

The technology behind Lubrizol's Multi-Tech Commuter jacket's performance includes:

Stretchable, flexible printed circuits with high performance Estane Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films and Flexible Ink Additives

Comfortable stretch denim fabric and inner liner enhanced by X4zol-J TPU fibers

Electronic connector housing, 3D printed using Estane TPU for stretch and impact resistance

Conductive trace protection through Performax conductive ink coatings

Superior durability and wear resistance through Performax fabric treatment coatings

Individually, each of these innovative technologies contributes significant benefits that enable functionality as well as the form, fit and fashion that are in strong demand in Highly Flexible Electronic applications. By bringing these technologies together, Lubrizol serves as a single convenient source of technology and application know-how, backed by a culture that thrives on collaboration.

About the Businesses:

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers



Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, conductive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

One of our newest innovations is Estane SKN TPU, an anti-blooming, high transparency, polyester-type thermoplastic polyurethane that is stain, chemical and impact resistant. With excellent haptics, Estane SKN TPU provides advanced protection and more appealing design flexibility for mobile phone and electronics devices; ideal for OEMs and specifiers, polymer processors and molders.

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

The Performance Coatings Group (PCG) offers a range of products for enhancing the performance of electronics and electronics manufacturing, from CarbosetTM acrylic polymers for photoresist manufacturing of circuit boards and SolsperseTM hyperdispersants for display color filter and battery cathode/anode materials, to surface compatibilizers and PerformaxTM durability-enhancing coatings for printed conductive inks. PCG has ingredients, custom formulation expertise and development capability that includes testing to proof of function and new polymer synthesis.

The latest in a line of coating innovations from PCG is AptalonTM Polyamide technology. This new-to-the-world material combines polyamide and urethane chemistry to deliver flexibility and durability, as well as long-lasting aesthetics protection through hardness, scratch/stain/chemical resistance, and excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates, including TPU. For more information, visit https://www.lubrizol.com/coatings (https://www.lubrizol.com/coatings).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions. With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com (http://www.Lubrizol.com).

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.



All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

